Parks Decorative Hardware sets opening
Parks Decorative Hardware and Plumbing LLC will hold a grand opening for its 3,500-square-foot Winston-Salem showroom from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at 130 Stratford Court.
The company is owned by John Parks with salesman Emery Cornatzer. Both previously worked for Pleasants Hardware in Winston-Salem, and each has more than 30 years of experience in the hardware and plumbing industry.
The grand opening will feature giveaways, door prizes, food and drinks, as well manufacturer representatives on site to answer questions about their products.
A ribbon-cutting will take place at 5 p.m. weekdays, and other hours by appointment. For more information, call 336-480-4811.
Richard Craver
Eden officials plan announcement today
An economic development announcement will be made at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Eden City Hall, according to Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism.
Civic and economic officials from Eden, the county and the state will be present at the event.
Rockingham economic officials and the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Tuesday the announcement would not be about the closed MillerCoors brewing facility in Eden that is being prepped for a potential new owner.
First Bancorp CEO Garner passes away
First Bancorp said Wednesday that long-time former chief executive Jimmie Garner died Sunday.
Garner joined the bank in 1969 and served the bank in various roles for 37 years. He became chief executive in 1995 and served in that role until he retired in 2006.
During his tenure as chief executive, First Bancorp’s total assets rose from $289 million to $2.1 billion, and its branches from 28 to 68.
The bank has increased its Winston-Salem and Triad presence significantly in the past two years with four and 15 branches, respectively.
High Point snack maker sold to N.Y. group
Kind Healthy Snacks, based in New York, said Tuesday it has acquired Creative Snacks Co., a family-owned better-for-you snack manufacturer based in High Point.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Creative Snacks’ products include almond and coconut nut clusters, trail mixes, granolas and pretzels.
The company was founded in 2009 by Hilary and Marius Andersen.
It is the first acquisition by Kind, founded in 2004.
It offers more than 80 snacks.
It is majority founder- and employee-owned. For more information, go to www.kindsnacks.com.
Creative Snacks has more than 170 employees and ships its products to more than 10,000 retail stores across the United States.
For more information, go to www.creativesnacks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.