The Mitchell, Bartlett & Bell Orthodontics offices in Kernersville and Greensboro have filed WARN Act notice of temporarily layoffs affecting a combined 21 employees, according to the N.C. Commerce Department.
The office at 224 Broad St. in Kernersville had eight employees affected, while the office at 5314-B W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro has 13 employees.
Co-owner of former BB&T headquarters denied
The federal probation officer for convicted felon Tyson “Ty” Rhame has objected to Rhame’s proposal of volunteering his service as a pilot for charity and medical services flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhame was convicted Oct. 10, 2018, on 11 of 13 counts of mail and wire fraud conspiracy, as well as multiple counts of mail and wire fraud.
A federal judge in Georgia has set Oct. 5 as the next potential sentencing date for Rhame, who co-owns the former BB&T Financial Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
Rhame has not been in prison since his conviction. U.S. attorneys who prosecuted his case did not object to his proposal, which would allow him to fly within Georgia.
The probation officer cited not only Rhame’s conviction, but also that he “faces a lengthy period of incarceration at sentencing.
U.S. Probation maintains that the defendant poses a flight risk and should not have access to his private airplane pending sentencing.”
Hooker Furniture ends fiscal 2020 on down note
Hooker Furniture Corp. reported Tuesday having a 52.2% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $7 million. Its fiscal 2020 ended Feb. 2.
Diluted earnings were 59 cents, compared with $1.24 a year ago. Net sales fell 17.8% to $164.9 million.
For the full year, net income was off 571% to $17.1 million. Net sales declined by 10.6% to $610.8 million.
“This was a very challenging year in which we faced the significant headwinds of 25% tariffs on finished goods and component parts imported from China and industry-wide weak retail demand,” said Paul Toms Jr., Hooker’s chairman and chief executive officer.
