Old Dominion Freight upgrading centers
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., based in Thomasville, said Monday that it is adding new or upgrading service centers in eight cities because of growing capacity needs and an increase in customer demand.
The less-than-truckload carrier said it focuses on finding new cities to expand in, as well as improving current service centers by adding more doors, upgrading technology and hiring additional employees. The new or renovated service centers will be in Central Point, Ore.; El Paso and Lubbock, Texas; Blackfoot, Idaho; Columbus, Ohio; Cartersville, Ga.; Little Rock, Ark; and Chicago, Ill.
The majority of the service centers will officially open or have open houses between Wednesday and Oct. 24.
Fran Daniel
Survey: Manufacturers, retailers less optimistic
NEW YORK — Small manufacturers and retailers are losing confidence in the national economy yet remain upbeat about their own prospects.
That’s the finding of a third quarter survey of 1,000 companies released last week by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife. Sixty-three percent of manufacturing companies surveyed were optimistic about the economy, down from 69% in a second-quarter survey. Fifty-three percent of retailers were optimistic, down from 59%.
The drop in optimism wasn’t surprising given the challenges both industries face. Manufacturers have contended with the Trump administration’s tariffs on imports from China, and that country’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made goods; the duties have raised expenses for manufacturers and have also depressed revenue for some companies. Retailers are also dealing with tariffs on Chinese-made goods and are seeing consumers becoming more cautious as the economy has shown signs of weakening this year.
Overall, companies that participated in the latest survey were about as optimistic about the economy as they were during the second quarter; 58% were upbeat edging down from 59%.
Despite the dip in confidence, 65% of manufacturers say their health is good, little changed from 66% during the second quarter. And 59% of retailers said their health was good, up from 55%.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.