Oak Ridge has net income decline in fourth quarter
Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. said Wednesday that it had a 9.6% decrease in fourth-quarter net income to $1.03 million.
The bank, based on Oak Ridge, reported diluted earnings of 39 cents, down 5 cents from a year ago.
Loan income was down 2.8% to $4.05 million. Fee income increased 31.1% to $880,000. The main difference was having a $195,000 gain on the sale of Small Business Administration loans.
For the full year, Oak Ridge’s net income was up 6.8% to $4.25 million.
The bank’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 6 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable March 2 to shareholders registered of Feb. 21.
Oak Ridge said state banking regulators has given permission to open a branch at 2513 Eastchester Drive in High Point in the second half of the year.
Richard Craver
Gildan plans to close L.A. distribution center
Gildan Activewear Inc. is closing a Los Angeles-area distribution center with plans to transfer operations to a third-party vendor, according to a WARN Act notice filing with the California Commerce Department.
The company plans to cease operations at the Jurupa Valley distribution center by March 6. A total of 121 jobs are affected by the closing. The company began operations at the facility in February 2018.
The Orange County Register reported that Gildan has not identified the vendor that will take over the 353,361-square-foot warehouse. Gildan said in the notice employees “may have the opportunity to apply for a position with the third-party logistics provider.”
Gildan, based in Montreal, has major manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury with more than 1,000 employees combined.
Richard Craver
Reidsville company gets governor’s export award
A Reidsville company is one of six North Carolina manufacturers to receive the governor’s Export Award recognition for 2019.
BETA Fueling Systems was honored in the top new exporter category.
The company has been designing and building aircraft-refueling equipment for commercial and military customers, including specialized refueling trucks, filters and parts.
North Carolina’s export of goods and services supports more than 400,000 jobs in the state, according to the Brookings Institution.
The awards program, in its third year, is in collaboration with the N.C. Commerce Department and Economic Development Partnership of N.C.
The other winners are: Aegis Power Systems of Murphy; World Cat of Tarboro; AB Carter of Gastonia; Revlon Consumer Products Corporation of Oxford; and Otto Environmental Systems North America of Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.