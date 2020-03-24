O.Henry, Proximity hotels temporarily closed
The O.Henry and Proximity — two of Greensboro’s high-end hotels — have temporally closed over concerns of the coronavirus spread, the News & Record reported.
Dennis Quaintance of Quaintance-Weaver, which operates the hotels, said that when he announced the closings Thursday, the hotels had a total of five guests. All other reservations had been canceled.
The hotels are home to the restaurants Green Valley Grill and Printworks Bistro, which are also closed with no take-outs.
Quaintance said the company has also completely closed its Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen restaurants in Greensboro and Cary.
Altogether, about 700 employees are affected, according to a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department.
Lee Newspapers
Dairi-O owners buy former 7-Eleven site
A group affiliated with the Dairi-O Winston-Salem restaurant chain has spent $1.58 million to buy the former 7-Eleven convenience store property at 5916 University Parkway, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer of the 1.35-acre site is University Land Holdings LLC, while 7-Eleven Inc. is the seller.
Dairi-O declined to comment Monday about its plans for the site, which has had all gasoline tanks and pumps removed. It has a restaurant in Rural Hall at 6401 University Parkway.
Dairi-O is a Winston-Salem-based chain that serves hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, soup, salads, ice cream, sundaes, floats and shakes.
Six other Dairi-O locations are in Winston-Salem, King, Clemmons, Kernersville, Mooresville and Asheboro.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo suspends customer foreclosures, repossessions
Wells Fargo & Co. said Friday it has suspended residential property-foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary auto repossessions as part of its response to COVID-19.
The bank is offering fee waivers, payment deferrals and other expanded assistance for credit card, auto, mortgage, small business and personal lending customers who contact the company.
The bank is temporarily closing some branches, adjusting operating hours of branches, relocating employees to busier branches and utilizing drive-up instead of lobbies where possible. Go to https://www.wellsfargo.com/locator/ to determine individual branch status.
The Wells Fargo Foundation will increase its charitable donations to $175 million to help address food, shelter, small-business and housing stability, as well as to provide help to public- health organizations.
This includes a $1 million grant to Feeding America to support its 200 member foodbanks.
Charitable donations will be focused on three key areas — housing, small-business and financial health — through collaboration with a number of national and local organizations.
Richard Craver
Showtime to run alongside High Point Market
Sponsors of the Showtime fabrics trade show in High Point said Monday they will move their next market to June 12-16 to coincide with the recently revised dates of the High Point Market of June 12-14.
The move was made by the International Textile Alliance to “give attendees the opportunity to attend both major events in one trip.” The dates remain subject to change related to updates involving COVID-19 virus.
ITA member showrooms will be available by appointment during these new dates, along with temporary exhibitors.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.