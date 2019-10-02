Novant, Walgreens form clinic partnership
Walgreens and Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday they have formed a retail health clinical collaboration and services agreement and a pharmacy-focused transaction.
Walgreens will acquire nine of Novant’s retail pharmacies, while Novant will open retail health care clinics at Walgreens stores in Winston-Salem, Charlotte and in Brunswick County.
The first locations are expected to open in the first half of 2020 and take two years to complete. The store at 1712 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem will be one of the first three Walgreens to feature the Novant clinic.
The Novant clinics will operate seven days a week. They will be staffed by Novant advanced practice clinicians, such as physician assistants and nurse practitioners. No appointments are required.
Once the pharmacy acquisition closes, Novant patients will be able to receive their prescriptions at the acquired Walgreens pharmacy locations or any neighborhood Walgreens stores. Novant will continue to operate specialty pharmacies.
Richard Craver
CBL Properties regains NYSE trading compliance
CBL Properties, owner and operator of Hanes Mall and Friendly Shopping Center, said Wednesday it has received notification from the New York Stock Exchange that it is back in compliance with listing criteria as of Tuesday.
The criteria requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. It has six months to meet that requirement and will remain listed during that timeframe.
The share price closed Tuesday at $1.21. The 52-week share price range is 77 cents to $3.91. The share price has been above $1 since Sept. 5 and as high as $1.70 on Sept.12
Pope Cos. sells more of real-estate portfolio
Another piece of the Pope Cos.’ real-estate portfolio in Forsyth County has been sold for $14.65 million, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings.
L.E. Pope Building Co. Inc., based in Kernersville, sold a 12-acre site containing two parcels at 1210 South Park Drive. Texwipe is the anchor tenant. The buyer was Dogwood Propco LP of San Francisco.
On Jan. 17, the industrial real-estate portfolio of Pope was sold for a combined $52.34 million. It had sold the portfolio containing 1.27 million square feet to TPG Real Estate.
In April, L.E. Pope sold six tracts with a combined 33.3 acres to Scott Pope for $5.13 million. Two properties are off N.C. 66 South; others are at 1580 Brookford Road and off Glen Hollow Road, Brookford Road and Birch Lane.
Pope also sold in April three tracts with a combined 38.4 acres to Amy Stinnett for $1.45 million. The property is listed as off U.S. 421 and occupied by Taylor Warehouse Co.
In March, the Econo Lodge and Farm Bureau properties in Kernersville were sold by L.E. Pope for a combined $2.91 million to Triad Lodging LLC, which had shared ownership with L.E. Pope, The 2.51-acre Econo Lodge is at 707 S. N.C. 66, while the 8.48-acre Farm Bureau site is at 719 S. N.C. 66.
