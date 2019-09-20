Novant Health Inc. plans to hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for its western Forsyth County orthopedics, sports medicine, surgery, rehabilitation and sports performance facility.
The Clemmons Surgical Plaza is at 7210 Village Medical Circle in Clemmons.
The facility will contain a freestanding, multispecialty outpatient surgery center with two operating rooms and a procedure room for orthopedic surgery. Some urologic, ophthalmologic and general surgeries will be performed at the location.
Novant’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and Sports Performance & Rehab clinics also will be in the facility.
Richard Craver
Triad dialysis centers seek permission to add stations
A group of six Triad dialysis centers are requesting permission from state health regulators to add at least one dialysis station.
Northside Dialysis Center in Forsyth wants to add up to three dialysis stations — at a cost of $50,400 — for a total of 45. It also is pursuing relocating three stations from Salem Kidney Center.
King Dialysis Center plans to spend $117,600 to add up to seven stations for a total of 24. Dialysis Care of Rockingham Co. wants to spend $12,918 to add one station for a total of 26.
Triad Dialysis Center requests permission to spend $134,400 to add up to eight stations for a total of 30. BMA of Greensboro plans to spend $3.12 million to add up to seven centers for a total of 51. Fresenius Medical Care of High Point plans to spend $15,000 to add up to four stations for a total of 34.
Richard Craver
Kernersville industrial property sells for $1.55M
An Illinois real-estate group has spent $1.55 million to buy a 38,000-square-foot building and 7.13-acre property in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 230 Perry Road site is Syndicate Holdings NC LLC, an affiliate of Joos Realty of Washington, Ill. The sellers were 230 Perry Road LLC and George Ragsdale.
The building is adjacent to Deere-Hitachi Machinery Corp. operations.
Richard Craver
Indian manufacturers select Sanford for plants
Two Indian manufacturing groups said this week they plan to open plants in Sanford, pledging to create a combined 460 jobs and spend $170 million on capital investments.
Bharat Forge America Inc. said it will build an aluminum forging plant to manufacture automobile components, creating 304 jobs and spending $127.3 million on capital investments.
Kalyani Precision Machining Inc. will build a high-precision machine shop, creating 156 jobs and spending $43 million on capital investments.
Both groups are part of the Kalyani Group of companies, headquartered in Pune, India.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.