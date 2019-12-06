Neurosciences and Spine Center opens
Novant Health Inc. has opened its Neurosciences and Spine Center at 190 Kimel Park Drive in Winston-Salem.
Novant spent $9.5 million in October 2018 to buy the former Veterans Administration medical clinic.
The 58,000-square-foot facility provides comprehensive neurology and spine care for Triad patients.
The following clinics have relocated to the center: Brain and Spine Surgery; Memory Care; Neurology and Sleep; Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation; Spine Specialists; and Stroke Bridge Clinic.
The center also includes space for specialized programming, such as Memory Makers, a supportive arts and exercise program for memory-care patients and their caregivers.
Richard Craver
Woodlawn Baptist Church buys six land tracts
Woodlawn Baptist Church has spent $1.95 million to purchase six tracts of land in Forsyth County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
There are multiple plats in the Tallywood development and Montview Annex involved in the purchase.
The church is based at 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem. The seller is NJC Holdings LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
Herbalife opens first training center in China
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. said Thursday it has opened its new training facility in Chengdu, China.
The center will be used to train and educate customers and distributors on nutrition and healthy meal preparation. It is the first of four opening across China by the end of 2020.
Herbalife opened its first factory in China in 1998. Since then, the company opened its product innovation center in Shanghai, the botanical ingredients center in Changsha, and two production technology centers in Nanjing and Suzhou.
During the first quarter, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potentially misleading claims. Herbalife said the review period ended April 18 and meetings resumed in early May.
Michael Johnson, Herbalife’s chairman and chief executive, told analysts during an Aug. 1 conference call that the company is working on a plan that allows Chinese consumers to buy products directly from the company, including adding a second retail vendor and ramping up online sales in the fourth quarter.
Herbalife operates its East Coast manufacturing and research and development plant in Winston-Salem with more than 750 employees.
Richard Craver
Merck plans expansion of Wilson vaccine facility
Merck, a global biopharmaceutical company, said Wednesday it will create 55 jobs and spend $57 million on capital investments on an expansion in Wilson.
The expansion will establish a filling and packaging line for the company’s RotaTeq vaccine.
The RotaTeq vaccine is used to prevent rotavirus gastroenteritis in children. Rotavirus gastroenteritis can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhea that can be severe and lead to dehydration and hospitalization.
Merck’s investment at the Wilson site will increase the company’s overall supply of the vaccine.
Merck’s average salary for the new positions will reach $59,273. By comparison, the average wage in Wilson County is $44,012.
The company has been made eligible for up to $200,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
