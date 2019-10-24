Novant names Emory as chief administrative officer
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that Frank Emory Jr. has been named as chief administrative officer.
Emory has served as chief legal officer since January.
In the expanded role, Emory will oversee human resources and diversity, inclusion and health equity in addition to the legal, government relations, risk management, corporate audit and compliance functions.
Emory previously served as a partner with international law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where he was co-head of the litigation and labor group and managing partner of the Charlotte office.
Emory currently serves as chairman of the board of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C.
Richard Craver
Surrey Bancorp posts 31.3% profit hike in 3Q
Surrey Bancorp reported Wednesday a 31.3% increase in third-quarter net income to $1.68 million.
Diluted earnings are 40 cents, up 9 cents from a year ago.
Loan income rose 20.2% to $3.79 million. Its provision for loan losses went from adding $122,398 in the third quarter of 2018 to a reduction of $131,847 in the third quarter of 2019.
Fee income dropped 10.8$% to $619,000. The bank said it took a $68,628 charge-off during the quarter.
Total assets were $331.6 million on Sept. 30, up 7% from a year ago.
Surrey, based in Mount Airy, has two branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.
Greensboro Howard Johnson hotel sold
A Greensboro hospitality group has spent $4.9 million to buy the Howard Johnson by Wyndham property at 2004 Veasley St. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer is Classio Hospitality LLC, which lists Muhammad Awan as its member and organizer, according to the corporations page on the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office. The seller is Shri Shivshakti LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
Boeing costs for 737 Max jump, profit drops in 3Q
DALLAS — Boeing is reporting a big profit shortfall for the third quarter after costs related to the 737 Max rose by $900 million.
The Chicago company said Wednesday that it expects regulatory review to begin in the fourth quarter. Net income was $1.17 billion, or $2.05 per share. Per-share earnings were $1.45 when nonrecurring items are removed, far short of the $2.04 Wall Street was looking for.
The Associated Press
Ford 3Q profit falls 60% on restructuring costs
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford’s third-quarter net income tumbled nearly 60% as it booked $1.5 billion in charges mainly for restructuring, and Chinese and U.S. sales fell. The Dearborn, Mich., automaker knocked a half-billion dollars off its pretax earnings guidance for the full year.
