Novant gains rezoning for Charlotte hospital
Novant Health Inc.’s plan to open a $154 million hospital in the Ballantyne community of Charlotte took a big step forward Tuesday when the Charlotte City Council agreed unanimously to rezone the 40-acre site.
The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation approved the necessary 36-bed hospital certificate-of-need application March 29.
Novant is based in Winston-Salem, but has a major operational presence in Charlotte.
The beds would be transferred from its Presbyterian Medical Center.
The planned 161,000-square-foot Ballantyne hospital would also have either a new dedicated C-section or CT scanner, according to the filing. The hospital is scheduled to open in 2023.
It will be built at Marvin Road and U.S. 521.
Richard Craver
Local IHOP restaurant site bought by Alaskan group
An Alaskan business development group has spent $3.6 million to buy the property of the IHOP restaurant at 5985 University Parkway in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is Chenega Restaurant Properties LLC of Anchorage, Alaska. Officials with the group could not be immediately reached for comment.
According to its website, Chenega’s main focus is on investments in the environmental, health care, facilities, technical services, military, intelligence and operations support, professional services and security.
The seller is MK Winston LLC of Harrison, N.Y. The sale was completed Friday.
HF Foods spends $101.3 million on 10 warehouses
HF Foods Group Inc., a Greensboro-based food distributor to Asian restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West, said Tuesday it has spent $101.3 million to buy 10 warehouse properties through its wholly owned subsidiary B&R Global Holdings Inc.
The subsidiary acquired a 100% stake in nine independent property holding companies owning a combined 642,757 square feet, which includes 223,500 square feet of cold and freezer storage space.
The seller is B&R Group Realty Holding LLC, a real estate holding company that is 8.91% owned and managed by Peter Zhang, co-chief executive of HF Foods Group.
Richard Craver
Eli Lilly plans $470M plant in Durham
Eli Lilly and Co. said Tuesday it will create at least 460 jobs and spend more than $470 million on capital investments on a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park.
The facility will produce parenteral (or injectable) products and delivery devices. Jobs will include scientists, engineers, quality professionals and manufacturing production workers.
The average salary for all the new positions will exceed $72,000. The current average wage in Durham County is $71,756.
Lilly has become eligible for up to $8.7 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant over 12 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.