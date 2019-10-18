Novant, Bright Health form insurance-plan alliance
Novant Health Inc. and Bright Health said Thursday they are partnering to offer individual and family health-insurance plans for 2020 in portions of the Triad and Charlotte areas.
Bright Health said it has received regulatory approval from the N.C. Insurance Department to offer health plans during the 2020 open-enrollment period that begins Nov. 1.
The plans will be offered in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
Bright Health features a proprietary Care Partner Networks developed specifically for North Carolina residents based on several criteria, including comprehensive care across specialties, geographic reach, quality of care and operational efficiency.
The goal is to improve health outcomes and reduce costs through coordinated in-network care, including fewer readmissions and emergency-room visits, reduction in duplicate testing and referral-free specialist visits.
For more information, go to www.BrightHealthplan.com.
Richard Craver
Bassett buys aluminum outdoor furniture company
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. said Thursday it has reached an agreement to spend $2.25 million to buy certain assets of Crimson Casual Inc.
Crimson Casual is a manufacturer and marketer of luxury aluminum outdoor furniture based in Haleyville, Ala. Crimson Casual can customize the frames with a number of different colors and finish textures.
Bassett expects the transaction to be completed in early November.
In February, Bassett will launch its Bassett Outdoor line that will be sold exclusively in the 100 Bassett Home Furnishings stores across the country.
N.C. gains $3.35M from Johnson & Johnson case
North Carolina will receive $3.35 million as part of a multi-state settlement involving Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary, Ethicon Inc., over the deceptive marketing of transvaginal mesh devices, the N.C. Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.
The overall settlement is $116.9 million for 41 states.
The state attorneys general determined that the companies violated state consumer-protection laws by misrepresenting the safety and effectiveness of the devices and failing to sufficiently disclose associated risks.
Transvaginal surgical mesh is a synthetic material that is surgically implanted through the vagina to support the pelvic organs of women who suffer from stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse.
The multistate investigation found the companies misrepresented or failed to adequately disclose the products’ possible side effects, including the risk of chronic pain and inflammation, mesh erosion through the vagina, incontinence developing after surgery, painful sexual relations and vaginal scarring.
Stanford Furniture sold to Alabama manufacturer
Gabriella White LLC, parent company to luxury indoor and outdoor furniture brands Summer Classics, Gabby and Wendy Jane, said Thursday it will acquire Stanford Furniture of Claremont.
The acquisition of Stanford Furniture “is an opportunity for all three brands to expand their retail footprint, as well as secure U.S. upholstery capabilities, Gabriella White said.
Family-owned since 1992, Stanford Furniture tailors custom upholstery for the interior design trade and fine furniture retailers.
Gabriella White, also family-owned and based in Pelham, Ala., gains Stanford’s High Point Market showroom to display its Summer Classics, Gabby and Wendy Jane products.
