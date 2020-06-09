Northwest N.C. Goodwill chapter gains $434,850 grant
Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. said Tuesday it has received a $434,850 grant from the Golden Leaf board of directors to support workforce-development programs.
The programs involve creating, sustaining and supporting job-training services, scholarships and outreach events in Davie, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
“The economic hardships and high unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic mean that we must now have the resources to meet a higher than normal demand for job training and job-placement services,” said Art Gibel, chief executive of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.
“The funds will help make that possible.”
Scott Hamilton, Golden Leaf’s chief executive, said the projects “will help create new jobs in rural areas, get people to work in available jobs, and prepare communities for recovery from natural disasters.”
Richard Craver
Raytheon board declares 47.5-cent dividend
The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp. declared Tuesday a dividend of 47.5 cents per outstanding share of its common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 10 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 14.
Raytheon is the parent company of Collins Aerospace, which has 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Contract beverage company plans plant in Kannapolis
Prime Beverage Group, a contract beverage manufacturer, said Tuesday it will create 231 jobs and spend $68 million in capital investments on a manufacturing plant in Kannapolis.
Prime is a beverage co-packing company that contracts with brand-name beverage companies to mix and package their canned drinks. The 300,000-square-foot facility will be its first production plant that also will include a warehouse.
Prime said it will hire technicians, sales, operations, and managerial personnel.
The average annual salary for the new positions is $65,900. By comparison, the average annual wage in Cabarrus County is $38,892.
The company has been made eligible for up to $2.43 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program over 12 years.
Richard Craver
Grifols plans new plasma center in Clayton, adding 300 jobs
Grifols Therapeutics said Tuesday it will expand its facility in Clayton, adding 300 jobs and spending $351.6 million on capital investment. The main piece of the expansion is a specialized blood-plasma facility and logistics center.
Grifols, a leading supplier of medicines derived from human plasma, is a subsidiary of Grifols SA, based in Barcelona, Spain.
The new plasma fractionation facility and logistics center is designed to help meet the growing demand for plasma-derived medicines. Fractionation is the process of separating different components in blood plasma to produce proteins that are essential for patients who face sometimes life-threatening conditions.
The overall average annual salary for the new positions will be $69,032. By comparison, the average wage in Johnston County is $40,734.
The company has been made eligible for up to $5.16 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
