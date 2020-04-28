North Wilkesboro company lays off 82
Plycem USA LLC, doing business at Allura, has filed a WARN Act notice that it has laid off 82 employees temporarily in North Wilkesboro in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allura is based out of Houston. It makes cement fiber products for the residential housing market, including panels, shingles, soffit, backerboard and trim.
The affected employees work at the Allura facility at 1149 ABTCO Road.
The employees were placed on furlough April 8. N.C. Commerce Department received the notice Monday. The furloughs are projected to continue through at least June 1 with an expectation of resuming full operations in July.
Truist board declares 45-cent dividend
The board of directors for Truist Financial Corp. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 45 cents for its common shares.
It is payable June 1 to shareholders registered as of May 15.
PTI boardings dropped 54% in February
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday that passenger boardings at the airport plunged 54.6% year over year during March.
There were 40,244 boardings in March, compared with 88,613 a year ago.
The March totals reflect the drastic decline in domestic aviation travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is likely that the April boardings decrease will be larger, given the drop in consumer demand and the absence of high volume traffic related to the spring High Point Market.
American Airlines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier at PTI with 16,658 boardings, down 50.1%. The airline held a 40.7% market share for boardings.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place at 15,199 boardings, down 55.3%. It holds 37.8% of the market share.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 5,282 boardings, down 57.9%, while Spirit Airlines was at 2,041, down 63.1%. Spirit began service at PTI in September 2018. Allegiant Air was at 1,064 boardings, down 62.5%.
U.S. Appeals Court upholds tax-shelter ruling
A federal Court of Appeals affirmed Friday a lower court decision that a transaction designed to generate massive foreign tax credits — referred to as the STARS tax shelter — lacked economic substance and business purpose and was subject to a penalty for negligence.
A federal judge in Minnesota ruled in May 2017 that Wells Fargo & Co. is subject to a negligence penalty involving the tax credits, but allowed the bank to deduct an undisclosed amount of interest expenses on a related $1.25 billion loan.
The lawsuit centers on banks’ use of financial dealings known as STARS transactions, or Structured Trust Advantage Repackaged Securities. Several large U.S. banks, including Bank of New York Mellon Corp., BB&T Corp., Santander Holdings U.S.A. and Wachovia Corp., also separately participated in the transactions.
A STARS transaction involves a company buying an asset, setting up a trust and then issuing securities to investors as a source of revenue. U.S. tax laws allow for the use of foreign tax credits for companies that conduct global business since U.S. companies are taxed on their worldwide income.
The IRS brought the case against Wells Fargo in October 2009, claiming the foreign tax credits should be disallowed because the transactions were “a sham” for tax purposes.
