North State Aviation completes sale
MRO Holdings, based in Dallas, said Tuesday it has completed purchasing North State Aviation, an aircraft maintenance facility at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
North State provides heavy maintenance and modification services on narrow-body aircraft in a six-bay facility. MRO announced in April it had executed a letter of intent to purchase the company.
With the purchase, MRO expands its global maintenance production capacity to more than 75 active lines in four facilities: Aeroman in El Salvador, Flightstar in Jacksonville, Fla., and TechOpsMX in Queretaro, Mexico.
North State is a Certified FAR 145 repair station with heavy maintenance, modification and repair capabilities for Boeing 727, 737, 757, 767 and the Airbus A320 family of aircraft.
Its current owner bought in June 2017 the assets of North State Aviation LLC, which abruptly went out of business March 23, 2017, eliminating 345 local jobs.
Richard Craver
Primo Water’s largest shareholder adds to stake
The largest shareholder in Primo Water Corp. has slightly increased its stake, the Winston-Salem company reported Friday.
Capital Research Global Investors reported owing 10.8% of Primo, or 4.26 million shares. It reported having 10.6% in August.
Canadian beverage company Cott Corp. said Jan. 13 it would pay $14 a share, or $549.4 million, plus assumption of Primo debt. The deal, valued at $775 million, is projected to close in March.
Since the deal was announced, Primo’s share price has risen as high as $15.38. It closed Tuesday at $15.10.
Primo would be the key element in Cott’s transformation into a pure-play water company.
Richard Craver
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $57M
A New York residential real-estate firm has spent $57 million to purchase The Fields Lincoln Green apartment complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 46.77-acre property at 2205 New Garden Road consists of 616 units and was built in 1984. The sale was completed Friday.
The buyers are five affiliates of CLK Properties of Woodbury, N.Y. The seller is Elite Street Capital Lincoln Green DE LLC of Houston.
Richard Craver
Wake Forest Baptist property in High Point sold
The property of a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center facility in High Point has been sold for $24.75 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer is GMR High Point LLC, an affiliate of Global Medical REIT of Bethesda, Md. The seller is CHC Realty LLC of High Point.
The 12.97-acre property at 1814 Westchester Drive contains an internal medicine center of Wake Forest Baptist and other medical clinics.
The property once served as the headquarters for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. before it moved to Thomasville.
Richard Craver
Liberty Brewery closing in High Point
Liberty Brewery and Grill at 914 Mall Loop Road in High Point is closing, the News & Record reported Tuesday.
South Carolina-based Homegrown Hospitality Group, which operates the restaurant, said in a release the brewery will close Sunday.
Homegrown opened Liberty in a free-standing building at Oak Hollow Mall in 2000.
The company, which owns the building, said it is reviewing options for the space, including opening a new concept, leasing to a new tenant or selling it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.