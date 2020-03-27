New CEO of Primo Water had 5.9% raise in 2019
The top executive for the new owner of Primo Water Corp. received a 5.9% increase in salary for fiscal 2019, the company reported Thursday.
The $775 million sale of Primo to Canadian beverage company Cott Corp. was completed March 2.
The combined company took Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott based in Tampa, Fla.
Thomas Harrington was paid $850,000 in salary for fiscal 2019, along with $937,500 in incentive pay and stock and stock-option awards valued at $2.5 million on the date they were awarded. Total compensation was $4.1 million, up 11.8%.
Primo did not disclose the total compensation for Billy Prim, who served as chairman and chief executive of Primo before it was bought.
The CEO pay ratio for Primo was 91 to 1 with a median employee’s total compensation of $45,056.
Richard Craver
Gildan CEO has 10% drop in 2019 compensation
Gildan Activewear Inc.’s president and chief executive, Glenn Chamandy, received no salary increase and a sharp incentive-pay decrease in fiscal 2019, the company reported Thursday.
Chamandy was paid $1.2 million in salary, while his incentive pay dropped from $1.8 million in 2018 to $360,000 in 2019.
Chamandy received stock awards valued at just under $5.4 million on the date they were awarded, along with all other compensation worth $113,976. Total compensation was at $7.13 million, down 10.4%.
For fiscal 2019, Gildan had a 25.9% decline in net income to $259.8 million. Adjusted net income was down 13.6% to $339.6 million. Sales were off 2.9% to $2.83 billion.
Gildan, based in Montreal, has major manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury, with more than 1,000 employees combined.
Those plants were closed temporarily last week as part of Gildan’s response to lower demand for its products related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richard Craver
Kontoor director resigns, board down to 6 membersKontoor Brands Inc. said in a regulatory filing Thursday that board member Rich Williams has resigned as of Tuesday.
Williams tendered his resignation in accordance with the company’s corporate-governance principles as a result of a substantial change in his job responsibilities.
Williams was serving as chief executive of Groupon Inc. when he was appointed to the board. Groupon said Wednesday that Williams had been removed as chief executive, but would remain an employee.
The Kontoor board will shrink to six members with Williams’ resignation.
Richard Craver
Take 5 chain closes eight stores temporarily
The Take 5 Oil Change chain is closing its stores temporarily, affecting 76 employees at eight locations statewide.
The only Triad location affected is at 1715 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.The rest are in Charlotte and Raleigh.
The parent company of the chain is Driven Brands Shared Services LLC.
Richard Craver
