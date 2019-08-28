Rate Bureau files dwelling insurance rate hike
The N.C. Insurance Department said Monday that it is has received a dwelling rate filing from the N.C. Rate Bureau.
Dwelling insurance policies are not homeowners’ insurance policies. They are offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.
The bureau is requesting a statewide average rate increase of 19.2%, varying by territory, with a requested effective date of July 1.
The filing includes a requested increase of 24.3% in extended (wind) coverage and an increase of 4.6% in fire coverage. The proposed rate increases are capped by territory at 30% for extended coverage and 5% for fire coverage.
The filing will be reviewed by the department to determine what, if any, rate adjustments are warranted. If there is no agreement, a public hearing will be called in which both parties would present their cases to a hearing officer, who would then determine the appropriate rate level.
Richard Craver
U.S. consumer confidence dips slightly in August
WASHINGTON — Consumer confidence dipped slightly in August after a big rebound in July.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 135.1 in August, slightly below a July reading of 135.8, which had been the highest since November. Economists had been looking for a bigger drop in August.
The reading on consumers’ assessment of current conditions improved and now stands at its highest level in nearly 19 years.
Conference Board economists say that while other parts of the economy have shown some weakness, consumers have remained confident and willing to spend. The hope is that consumer spending can cushion the adverse effects to the U.S. economy from trade wars and a global slowdown.
But Lynn Franco, senior economic director at the Conference Board, said, “If the recent escalation in trade and tariff tensions persists, it could potentially dampen consumers’ optimism regarding the short-term economic outlook.”
The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, slowed to growth at an annual rate of 2.1% in the April-June quarter, compared to 3.1% GDP growth in the first quarter.
Ashley Furniture debuts baby, infant product lines
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. said Tuesday its Ashley HomeStore retail division has debuted furniture for babies and infants on its website www.ashleyhomestore.com.
Ashley is the largest U.S. home furnishings manufacturer and retailer.
Ashley said it is partnering with Delta Children on the baby and infant furniture collection that includes cribs, changing tables, gliders and more.
The company already has an Ashley Kids product collection for toddlers, tweens and teens.
Ashley has more than 1,600 employees at its Advance operations, according to the company and Davie County Economic Development Commission.
