N.C. improves ranking for innovation capacity
North Carolina improved two spots nationally — from No. 23 to No. 21 — in a measurement of its innovation capacity, according to a report released Tuesday by N.C. Board of Science, Technology & Innovation.
The report found the number of innovation-oriented establishments in N.C. increased by twice the national rate. The state also has experienced gains in engineering and other innovation-oriented occupations.
From 2003 to 2018, the number of business establishments engaged in high science, engineering and technology (SET) increased by 24.4% in North Carolina.
The report evaluates 40 innovation categories, as well as outlines ways to advance the state’s economy by encouraging and harnessing innovation.
The percentage of North Carolina’s employment in high SET employment establishments has increased by 6.1% from 2003 to 2018. The rate was up 1% nationally during the same time period.
The percentage of trained engineers in the state’s workforce climbed by 24.1% during that time period, compared with 8.7% nationally.
N.Y. group buys Greensboro apartments
A New York City residential real-estate group has spent $33.25 million to purchase the Waterford Place apartment complex near Lake Jeanette in Guilford County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyers are four affiliates of Allister Place TIC II LLC. The seller is SK Waterford LLC, an affiliate of Kettler Management Inc. of McLean, Va.
The 20.69-acre complex at 5499 Lake Jeanette Road, built in 1997, contains 240 units. It had an assessed total value of $26.3 million.
Piedmont Corporate Park tract sells for $2 million
A Miami real-estate investment firm has spent nearly $2 million to buy a vacant tract in Piedmont Corporate Park in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 21.5-acre site is Allegra Greensboro LLC, an affiliate of Exan Capital Sabadell Financial Group.
The seller is Empire Building Agriculture LLC of Greensboro.
Triton Pacific acquires 61 Pizza Huts in N.C.
Triton Pacific, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, said Tuesday that an affiliate has bought 117 Pizza Hut restaurants, including 61 in North Carolina, and a select group of real-estate tracts, for $80 million.
The restaurants also are in Illinois, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Blue Ridge Bankshares buys mortgage group
Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., based in Luray, Va., said Wednesday it has completed its purchase of LenderSelect Mortgage Group of Richmond, Va.
LenderSelect provides wholesale mortgage solutions to community financial institutions throughout the United States.
Blue Ridge is the parent company of Blue Ridge Bank.
Blue Ridge announced May 14 plans to spend $42.5 million to buy Virginia Community Bankshares Inc. It will move its headquarters to Charlottesville, Va., as part of the purchase.
Blue Ridge has operations in Greensboro under the Carolina State Bank brand.
