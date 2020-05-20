N.C. gains $27.7M from Santander lawsuit settlement
North Carolina will receive at least $27.7 million from a settlement reached by 33 state attorneys general with the nation’s largest subprime auto-financing company, Santander Consumer USA Inc.
The overall settlement involves $550 million in relief for consumers. The settlement period covers 2010 through 2019.
The settlement resolves allegations that Santander violated consumer-protection laws by exposing subprime consumers to unnecessarily high levels of risk and knowingly placing these consumers into auto loans with a high probability of default.
The coalition alleged Santander’s aggressive pursuit of market share led it to underestimate the risk associated with loans “by turning a blind eye to dealer abuse and failing to meaningfully monitor dealer behavior to minimize the risk of receiving falsified information, including the amounts specified for consumers’ incomes and expenses.”
The coalition also alleged Santander engaged in deceptive servicing practices and actively misled consumers about their rights and risks of partial payments and loan extensions.
Santander has agreed to waive the deficiency balances for certain defaulted consumers, with $433 million in immediate forgiveness of loans still owned by Santander.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem seat cushion company plans job cuts
A global seat-cushion company, Franklin Products Inc., has filed a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department that it will let go of five Winston-Salem employees permanently in July.
The company, with operations at 693 Blue Rock Court, said the job cuts are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its business. The company designs and makes seat cushions and other upholstery products for the airline industry.
“While the company has pursued a number of options for obtaining financial assistance, and has had limited success in securing assistance, that assistance will end on June 28, after which time the company will be unable to maintain its current level of staffing,” according to the notice.
The job cuts are projected to begin July 10 and be completed by July 31. All affected employees have been notified, the company said.
Richard Craver
North State Communications sale is completed
The $240 million sale of North State Telecommunications Corp. to Charlotte fiber-optic network company Segra was completed Tuesday.
The all-cash deal was announced Dec. 9.
North State, based in High Point, provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including in Kernersville. It was founded as High Point Telephone Exchange in 1895 and has 396 employees.
Segra is an affiliate of MTN Infrastructure TopCo Inc. Segra paid $80 in cash per share for Class A and Class B NorthState stock, as well as assuming certain debt.
Richard Craver
Sampson County apparel plant closing, affecting 146 jobs
Brooks Brothers Group Inc. plans to permanently close its apparel manufacturing plant in Sampson County, eliminating 138 full-time and eight temporary jobs, by July 20.
The company said in its WARN Act notice to the N.C. Commerce Department that the closure at the Garland shirt factory is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said federal, state and local stay-at-home restrictions caused “a drastic impact on the company’s business” in terms of limited retail operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.