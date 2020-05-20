Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .A SLOW-MOVING COLD FRONT WILL RESULT IN MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT. MANY AREAS OVER THE WESTERN PIEDMONT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED 1-3 INCHES OF RAIN, RESULTING IN INCREASED FLOW IN CREEKS AND STREAMS. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO 2-4 INCHES WILL LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLASH FLOOD AND MINOR FLOODING ON MAIN STEM RIVERS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, CUMBERLAND, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, HARNETT, HOKE, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SCOTLAND, AND STANLY. * THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS AROUND 4 INCHES POSSIBLE OVER THE WESTERN PIEDMONT. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF LOW- LEVEL AREAS, MAY OCCUR, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&