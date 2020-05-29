N.C. economy took another major economic hit in April
The North Carolina economy experienced — as expected — a steep decline in performance during April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index, released Thursday, measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims.
It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The index fell 7.5% from March to April, as well as 15.1% from April 2019. It already had been in negative territory for much of 2019 and the early part of 2020.
When making a year-over-year comparison, unemployment claims were up 4.9%, and manufacturing employment wages fell 2.9%.
Richard Craver
Truliant resuming Saturday drive-thru services at limited branches
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Thursday it will resume Saturday drive-thru services at some locations.
The following Triad branches will resume those services from from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday: Hanes Mall Boulevard and North Point Boulevard in Winston-Salem; East Dixie Drive in Asheboro; South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro; and its branch in Burlington and High Point.
As part of the Phase Two reopening of the state’s economy by Gov. Roy Cooper, Truliant said it also is opening all night depositories and implementing express lanes to improve drive-thru wait times.
Meanwhile, branch lobbies will continue operating weekdays by appointment only during normal business hours. Truliant requires face coverings to be worn by employees and members.
Richard Craver
PART gains $6.8 million federal CARES grant
The federal Transit Administration, part of the U.S. Transportation Department, said Thursday it has awarded a $6.8 million grant to Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation.
The funding comes from the federal CARES Act.
The authority plans to use the funds for operational, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses, which are considered “as necessary to maintain service during the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
Richard Craver
Triad Goodwill chapter announces hiring plans
The Triad chapter of Goodwill Industries said Thursday it has plans to hire more than 60 full-and part-time workers for its retail stores and donation centers.
Goodwill provides benefits that include health care, paid time off, on-the-clock training and educational opportunities and 401(k).
For more information, call (336) 544-5305 or email to careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.
Richard Craver
