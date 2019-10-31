N.C. economy shows modest decline in September
The North Carolina economy continued on a slow decline during September, but continues to be up 3.2% from a year ago, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University. The latest index was released Thursday.
The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The index was down 0.6% from August to September.
When making a year-over-year comparison, unemployment claims were down 44.8%, building permits up 31.6%, manufacturing employment hours up 2.1% and manufacturing employment wages also up 2.1%.
Walden said the index has declined five of the last seven months.
“However, the reductions in the Index have been modest,” Walden said. “This suggests an upcoming slowdown in the North Carolina economy.
“Still, a slowdown means continued economic growth, just at a more modest pace, and does not imply negative growth — the definition of a recession.”
Richard Craver
Home furnishings orders fall 3% in August
Orders placed with home-furnishings manufacturers were at $2.37 billion in August, down 3% from a year earlier, according to a monthly survey released Thursday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
Orders, however, were down 0.6% from July.
About 73% of survey participants had a year-over-year decrease in orders during August.
By comparison, home-furnishings retail sales were at $9.85 billion in September, up 1.1% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales were up 0.6% from August.
Richard Craver
Icahn maintains top ownership stake in Herbalife
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. confirmed in a regulatory filing Wednesday that Carl Icahn, its largest investor, has maintained his ownership of 35.23 million shares. It’s the same holdings he had in his last declaration on Aug. 5.
However, the shares now represent a 23.9% stake, compared with 22.4% on Aug 5 and 21.3% on May 25.
Icahn sold 10.5 million shares in May as part of the company’s latest share-repurchase program. That transaction represented about 23% of Icahn’s 45.7 million shares.
An Icahn sell-off of Herbalife stock had been expected at some point by investors and analysts following his triumph earlier this year in the high-profile test-of-wills with fellow billionaire hedge-fund activist Bill Ackman.
Herbalife has at least 750 employees at its Winston-Salem plant.
Richard Craver
Forever 21 plans to close Asheville retail store
Forever 21 said it plans to close a retail store in Asheville as part of shutting down 111 U.S. sites within its Chapter 11 bankruptcy-protection case. It also plans to close at least 89 international stores.
The retailer filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 29, stating plans to close most of its international stores and up to 178 in the U.S. It had 549 U.S. and 251 global stores when it filed for bankruptcy.
The Asheville store was not on the initial closing list disclosed by the retailer Oct. 1. The retailer also has stores at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro, as well as two in Charlotte and one each in Concord, Durham and Raleigh.
