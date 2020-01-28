N.C. economy entered 2020 on slight growth path
The North Carolina economy remained on cruise control during December, but managed an overall uptick from a year ago, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University. The latest index was released Monday.
The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The index was unchanged from November to December. It was up 1.2% from December 2018 after being in negative territory for much of 2019.
When making a year-over-year comparison, unemployment claims were up 2.7%, building permits down 8.5%, manufacturing employment hours up 1.8% and manufacturing employment wages up 0.9%.
“Taken together, the index is suggesting continued economic growth in North Carolina at the current pace,” Walden said. “Stated another way, there is no recession in the headlights.”
Richard Craver
Payday lender reaches settlement with N.C. regulators
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office said Monday it has reached a settlement in which Florida-based payday lender Approved Financial Inc. will pay $825,000 in reimbursements and interest.
Attorney General Josh Stein filed a legal complaint in May in which he alleged illegal, unlicensed lending practices, usury, unlawful debt collection, and unfair and deceptive practices by the company.
Approved Financial will cancel and forgive all outstanding loans made to North Carolina consumers, which will result in more than 100 consumers receiving loan forgiveness totaling $301,665. The average loan forgiveness amount is $3,061.
Consumers also will receive refunds of all fees and interest they paid to Approved Financial, which will result in approximately 210 consumers receiving refunds of $330,765 for an average refund of $1,573.
The office said 75 consumers whose vehicles were repossessed and sold at auction will receive refunds of all the auction proceeds exceeding their loan principal, totaling $150,635 in refunds.
The company is permanently enjoined from doing business in North Carolina in violation of the law. The company could apply for a consumer finance license, the office said. If it was granted licensure, all loans would have to be in compliance with state law.
Richard Craver
Iternational market Centers ramps up e-commerce digital platform
International Market Centers, owner and operator of the largest High Point Market showroom building, said Monday it has launched IMC_di, a wholly owned, stand-alone business-to-business e-commerce division.
The division will focus on providing vendors a single integrated digital platform to better reach new buyers, capture leads and grow sales.
IMC owns and operates 20 million square feet of home furnishings trade showroom space in High Point, Las Vegas and Atlanta.
As part of the initiative, IMC has purchased Pharos, formerly a division of Whereoware, and RepZio. The IMC_di division will start with 47 employees, including engineers, developers and marketers of software.
IMC_di plans to hire an additional 50-to-75 full time employees. Most development employees would be based in Virginia and Florida.
Richard Craver
