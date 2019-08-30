The North Carolina economy stayed in neutral during July, but remains down 8% from a year ago, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University. The latest index was released Thursday.
The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The only significant movement from June to July was a 4.8% decline in building permits and 1% dropoff in manufacturing employment hours.
When making a year-over-year comparison, unemployment claims were up 10.1%, building permits down 5.1%, manufacturing employment hours down 3.4% and manufacturing employment wages down 3.9%
“The index has now changed little since last winter and still remains lower than prior to Hurricane Florence,” Walden said.
“Although the index is not suggesting any signs of an imminent recession, it does indicate a slowdown in economic growth.
Piedmont International sells High Point properties
Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem has sold a portion of the John Wesley University campus in High Point for $1.55 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The university sold a portion of the property at 1215 Eastchester Drive and a 0.73-acre site at 2600 N. Centennial St.
The buyer is Maranatha Fellowship Church of High Point. The sale was completed Tuesday.
The universities merged in June 2018 with Piedmont being the surviving entity. Charles Petitt, Piedmont International’s president, said at that time the universities have grown and are the two largest evangelical universities in the Triad area.
Richard Craver
Juul Labs announces more youth-purchase limits
Juul Labs Inc. said Wednesday it is putting into place more youth restrictions on its controversial and top-selling electronic cigarette products.
The restrictions include installing at retail a point-of-sale system that “immediately locks when a Juul product is scanned and remains locked until a retailer electronically scans a valid, of-age government-issued I.D. to verify both the age and the I.D. validity.”
The system also will limit how many products a customer can buy in a single purchase. Juul said more than 50 retail chains, totaling more than 40,000 outlets, have committed to the system.
The company said it plans to stop distributing Juul products to any non-participating retailer by May 2021.
Juul said it is providing $100 million in incentives and financial support to participating retailers. Some of the earliest adopters include Chevron ExtraMile, Cumberland Farms and QuikTrip.
Juul also announced the national rollout of its Track & Trace program, which aims to trace confiscated Juul devices through the distribution chain and identify the retail location where the product was sold.
