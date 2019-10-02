Mount Airy hospital is now Northern Regional
The hospital in Mount Airy has changed its name to reflect taking a more regional approach to its services.
Northern Hospital of Surry County announced the switch Tuesday to Northern Regional Hospital. The hospital has more than 900 employees.
Officials with the 133-bed facility said the new name “more accurately reflects the comprehensive breadth, depth and scope of the hospital’s high-quality clinical capabilities, as well as its significantly expanded footprint that now includes attracting patients and employees from the northwest Piedmont area and neighboring counties in southwest Virginia.
A number of outpatient clinics and services — including 10 primary and specialty satellite clinics — will be rebranded under Northern Health. Each will carry a tagline — “Choose Well. Choose Northern.”
Northern Regional Hospital will continue to function under its legal business name, Northern Hospital District of Surry County.
Happy Returns set for Oct. 14 debut at Hanes Mall
The Happy Returns’ Return Bars service will debut Oct. 14 at Hanes Mall, according to mall operator CBL Properties.
Return Bars are dedicated locations where consumers can exchange or return items purchased online.
Online shoppers who make purchases from Happy Returns’ list of participating retailers can return purchases in person, without a box or label, to Hanes Mall’s customer service center on the mall’s lower level near Bath & Body Works.
There are more than 700 Return Bar locations nationwide, whether through the retailers’ own stores or by carrier.
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $9.8M
A Nashville, Tenn., residential real-estate group has spent $9.8 million to buy the Chapel Walk Apartments complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer is Chapel Walk Equity Partners LLC. The sellers are Lee Chapel Partners LLC and Lee Chapel Partners II LLC.
The complex is at 1370 Lees Chapel Road and contains 128 units. The tracts being sold contain 8.66 and 4.2 acres.
High Point properties bought for $7.2 million
An Arizona real-estate group has paid $4.7 million for three properties in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The properties are at 2821 and 2827 Earlham Place and 1060 E. Springfield Road. The buyer is CSE NC LP of Scottsdale, Ariz. The seller is Carol Enterprises LLP of Delray Beach, Fla.
In a separate High Point real-estate transaction, a South Carolina company has paid $2.5 million for the site of the Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers restaurant at 4106 Brian Jordan Place.
The buyer of the 3,747-square-foot restaurant site is Sunbelt Investments LLC of Turboville, S.C. The seller is Carolina Cats LLC of Manhattan, Kan.
