Microsoft plans to add 500 jobs in Triangle
Microsoft Corp. confirmed Tuesday it will expand its operation in Morrisville, adding 500 jobs and spending $47.5 million on capital investments.
The announcement is the second for Microsoft in North Carolina this year. In October, Microsoft announced an expansion in Charlotte that will create 430 jobs with a $23 million investment.
The average annual wage for the new positions could reach up to $125,354. By comparison, the current average annual wage in Wake County is $58,138.
The company has been made eligible for up to $12.1 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo providing $10M to settle suit
The city of Philadelphia and Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday they have reached a $10 million settlement in a lawsuit filed in 2017.
The bank will contribute $10 million for sustainable housing-related programs to promote and preserve homeownership for low- and moderate-income residents.
In the lawsuit, the city alleged Wells Fargo originated residential mortgage loans to minority borrowers in Philadelphia in violation of the Fair Housing Act, causing economic and non-economic damages.
Wells Fargo does not admit liability and vigorously denied the allegations.
The largest portion of the funds, $8.5 million, will be used to provide grants for down payment and closing-cost assistance to low- and moderate- income persons and households purchasing homes within the city.
Richard Craver
Growth in PTI boardings slows during November
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday that passenger boardings at the airport were up 2.4% year over year during November.
There were 91,432 boardings, compared with 89,260 a year ago. For the year, boardings are up 15% to 986,612.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier with 37,622 November boardings, down 0.7%. The airline had 40.6% of the boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport over the past year at 399,402. American Airlines and its affiliates are in second place at 34,733 boardings, up 12.2%. It holds 39.1% of the market share for the year at 384,414.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 12,717 boardings, up 2.2%, while Spirit Airlines was at 3,126, down 26.6%. Spirit began service at PTI in September 2018. Allegiant Air was at 2,954 boardings, down 13.8%.
Richard Craver
Allegacy plans to open Yadkinville branch
Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it plans to open a branch in Yadkinville in August at 912 S. State St. The nearly 2,000-square-foot building once served as a bank branch. Allegacy will have 18 branches once the Yadkinville branch opens. Before the branch opens, Allegacy plans to offer a drive-thru interactive teller machine in the spring that allows members to video chat directly with an Allegacy employee.
Richard Craver
