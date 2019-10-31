McDonald’s pays $1.05M for Kernersville property
The real-estate arm of McDonald’s has spent $1.05 million to buy a vacant property site at 1480 Jag Branch Blvd. in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is McDonald’s Real Estate Co. of Chicago. The seller is I-40/Union Cross RE LLC of Kernersville.
The property is on 1.5 acres near the roundabout at Solomon Drive.
Richard Craver
BrightFarms plans Henderson County facility
BrightFarms, a packaged salads company, said Wednesday it will create 54 jobs and spend $21 million on capital investments on a facility in Henderson County.
The company will operate a hydroponic greenhouse in the Etowah community.
BrightFarms grows leafy salad greens and herbs including spring mix, spinach, baby kale, romaine and arugula.
BrightFarms’ North Carolina greenhouse will be the company’s sixth and one of its largest locations to date.
At full production, the 280,000-square-foot greenhouse could produce up to 2 million pounds of leafy greens each year.
The company has been made eligible for up to $55,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
Greensboro industrial properties sell for $6.75M
A Greensboro commercial and industrial real-estate company has spent a combined $6.75 million on two properties in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is Radar Industrial Village LLC. The seller is TCG NC Industrial Holdings LLC of New York City.
Radar paid $4.38 million for a 78,000-square-foot industrial building on a 9.5-acre site at 500 Radar Road. Radar also paid $2.37 million for a 15,000-square foot building on a 3.55-acre site at 7910 Industrial Village Road,
Richard Craver
Keystone pipeline leaks oil in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. — A pipeline that carries tar sands oil from Canada through seven states has leaked an unknown amount of crude oil in northeastern North Dakota, the state’s top environmental regulator said Wednesday.
State Environmental Quality Chief Dave Glatt told The Associated Press that regulators were notified late Tuesday night of the leak near Edinburg, in Walsh County. Glatt said pipeline owner TC Energy shut down the pipeline after the leak was detected. The cause and size of the spill are under investigation.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company formerly known as TransCanada did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking comment Wednesday.
Glatt said state regulators were expected to be at the scene Wednesday afternoon. Some wetlands appeared to be affected, but not any sources of drinking water, he said.
