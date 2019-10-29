Lowes Foods’ parent buys S.C. grocer
Alex Lee Inc., the Hickory-based parent company of Lowes Foods of Winston-Salem, said Monday it has completed its acquisition of W. Lee Flowers & Co., a wholesale and retail grocery company based in Scranton, S.C.
W. Lee Flowers distributes to more than 75 IGA and KJ’s Market grocery stores in the Carolinas and Georgia, including 50 stores that it owns and operates. Terms were not disclosed.
Alex Lee said the acquisition enables it “to expand its geographic footprint, enhance operations in new markets and offer consumers a greater variety of products at competitive costs.”
W. Lee Flowers will operate as a subsidiary of Alex Lee and will maintain its present facility in Scranton. All employees of W. Lee Flowers are being retained, and Rick Geary has taken over leadership responsibilities following the announced retirements of the company’s longtime executives, William Henry Johnson Jr. and Heyward King Jr.
Lowes Foods has 85 full-service grocery stores in the Carolinas and Virginia, along with Just Save food stores in North Carolina.
Richard Craver
SunTrust board declares 56-cent dividend
The board of directors of SunTrust Banks Inc. declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 56 cents a share Monday. The dividend is payable Nov. 18 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 8.
BB&T Corp. and SunTrust announced Feb. 7 they will merge to form Truist Financial Corp., the nation’s sixth-largest bank. They had $463.7 billion in combined total assets as of Sept. 30, and a market capitalization as of Thursday of $70.61 billion.
BB&T’s board declared Oct. 22 a quarterly common-stock cash dividend of 45 cents. The dividend is payable Dec. 2 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 8.
First Horizon board declares 14-cent dividend
The board of directors of First Horizon National Corp. declared Monday a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Jan. 2 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 13.
The Memphis, Tenn., bank is in the process of changing Capital Bank’s branch signage to First Horizon in the Triad.
Richard Craver
OrthoCarolina begins local online scheduling changes
OrthoCarolina said Monday it has launched the first part of a multi-phase rollout of new online scheduling technology at all of its Winston-Salem-area offices.
The online platform offers appointment times online while reducing unused appointments and increasing patient volume.
In the first phase of online scheduling, the platform will be available in the greater Winston-Salem area with doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
Future phases will expand online scheduling to all OrthoCarolina locations and for physical therapy appointments. The goal is to have full availability by March.
OrthoCarolina has 40 locations. Patients can continue to schedule appointments by phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.