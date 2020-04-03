Local Hampton Inn property ownership shifts
A Guilford County hotel development group has shifted the ownership of the Hampton Inn and Suites property in downtown Winston-Salem.
Tyvola Hospitality Inc., based in High Point, has acquired the 119-room hotel at 235 N. Cherry St. from Winston-Salem Hotel Inc. Tyvola was listed as paying $14.75 million in excise tax in the transaction, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
Both companies are associated with CN Hotels Inc. and operated by president Nayan Patel, according to a filing with N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The property was built at an estimated cost of $6.49 million. Winston-Salem Hotel spent $975,000 on buying the half-acre site.
CN Hotels lists seven Triad properties on its website, including Hawthorne Inn and Holiday Inn Express in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Wilkesboro insurance company sold to Fla. group
Brown & Brown Dealer Services, based in Daytona Beach, Fla., said Thursday it has acquired The Sterling Group of Wilkesboro for an undisclosed price.
Sterling had been owned by Dealer Financial Services of NC Inc. It provides dealer partners with finance and insurance products and sales training, customer-retention strategies and finance and insurance performance management.
Kevin Sheets and Chris Carter will continue to lead Sterling Group operations.
Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk-management solutions to individuals and businesses.
Richard Craver
Bassett Furniture posts higher first-quarter profit
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. reported Thursday a nearly doubling in first-quarter profit to $1.21 million. The furniture manufacturer doubled its diluted earnings to 12 cents.
Furniture sales were down 7.8% to $98.9 million, while revenue from its logistics business was off 2.2% to $13.2 million.
Both expenses categories — cost of furniture and accessories sold (down 7.9% to $45.3 million), and selling, general and administrative costs (down 6.8% to $64.6 million) — were lower in the quarter.
Bassett said that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors approved a 20% reduction in base salary for all monthly salaried employees, including members of management, while senior vice presidents’ salaries were reduced by 25%.
The top-four executives will take a 50% reduction in base salary. All of the pay reductions will remain in place through at least May 31.
The board is deferring a planned 12.5-cent dividend payment that was scheduled for May 29 until it is “prudent in light of the company’s capital needs and in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders.”
Richard Craver
Triad funeral home business changes name
Lambeth-Troxler Funeral and Cremation Service, which serves the Triad, said Thursday it is changing its name to Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel.
The business is adopting the name of the nearby Kernersville funeral home, with which it has been sharing staff, equipment and other assets over the past 12 months.
Improvements made include extensive internal and exterior infrastructure upgrades and adding a catering service and new reception area.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.