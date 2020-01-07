Local architecture firm changes name to Alliance
Thomas H. Hughes/Architecture PC said Monday it changed its name to Alliance Architecture of the Triad PC, effective Jan. 1.
Andrew Lopina has become owner and president of the firm as well. He joined the firm in 1990 and became a partner in 1998.
The firm will remain at 720 Coliseum Drive, Suite 112, in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Yum Brands plans to buy Habit Burger Grill for $375M
Yum Brands Inc., owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, said Monday it plans to spend $375 million to buy The Habit Restaurants Inc., owner of Habit Burger Grill.
Habit, based in Irvine, Calif., has more than 270 restaurants in 13 states, primarily in the western U.S.
The chain opened its first Triad restaurant at 3125 Gammon Lane in Clemmons. It also has a restaurant in Charlotte and Fayetteville.
A freestanding building in the Peace Haven Village center anchored by Publix supermarket, Habit is a 70-seat fast-casual restaurant with patio seating and a drive-thru. Habit is known for its chargrilled burgers — grilled over an open flame — but it also offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and shakes.
It is Yum’s entrance into the burger sector. Habit will retain its management team.
Richard Craver
TowneBank plans grand opening for Greensboro branch
TowneBank, based in Hampton Roads, Va., has set a grand opening for its first Triad branch for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 802 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.
Towne has 42 branches, including 11 in North Carolina with one each in Cary, Charlotte and Raleigh.
Scott Baker has been named as Towne’s Triad president for an 11-employee unit that has David Burris as office manager. Baker is a 26-year industry veteran, including the past 10 in the Triad with First Citizens Bank.
Robert Aston Jr., Towne’s executive chairman and chief executive, said the bank “expects to expand our presence into High Point and Winston Salem over the next several years.”
Richard Craver
22nd Century discloses salary for new CFO
22nd Century Group Inc. disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday the base salary for its new chief financial officer.
The company, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates a tobacco-manufacturing plant in Mocksville, where it had 70 of its 79 employees at last count. It also is involved in the development of hemp and cannabis products.
The company promoted Andrea Sentsch to chief financial officer on Dec. 3. She will make a base salary of $250,000 and is eligible for cash bonus awards.
Sentsch becomes one of the company’s three named executives for annual compensation reporting purposes. In contrast, the previous chief financial officer, John Brodfuehter, made $200,769 in salary in fiscal 2018.
Currently, 22nd Century is searching for its third chief executive in five months. The last CEO, Clifford Fleet announced on Dec. 13 that he was leaving to become president and chief executive of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Chief operating officer Michael Zercher took over as president Dec. 13. Zercher signed a three-year employment contract on Sept. 9 that renews annually at an initial base salary of $350,000.
Richard Craver
