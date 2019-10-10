LGI Homes affiliate buys 62-acre site in Forsyth
An affiliate of LGI Homes has spent $1.13 million to buy a 62.14-acre site off Meredith Woods Court in Forsyth County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is LGI Homes-NC LLC of Lancaster, S.C. The sellers are Ramey Properties LLC of Bethania and Hubbard Realty of Winston-Salem Inc. of Winston-Salem.
LGI Homes lists on its website a new construction neighborhood named Meredith Woods near U.S. 52 south of Business 40. It consists primarily of three- and four-bedroom homes starting at $850 a month. There are five homes listed as available.
LGI also has the Kendall Farms residential development in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Real-estate group buys Triad apartments
A Charlotte residential real-estate group has made its second major purchase in the Triad in a month, this time spending $13.76 million to buy the Ambassador Court complex in High Point.
A Guilford County Register of Deeds filing lists Greystone Capital High Point LLC as the buyer. The seller is Southwood Realty Co. of Gastonia. The property at 2501 Ambassador Court sits on 16.23 acres and contains 192 apartment units.
The Greystone Capital Kernersville LLC affiliate spent $19.4 million on September to acquire the Springbrook Apartments complex in Kernersville.
Clemmons industrial building sells for $2.2M
A Delaware commercial real-estate investment group has spent $2.2 million to buy a 36,000-square-foot building at 6220 Hacker Bend Court in Clemmons, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is Double R Three LLC, based at 615 Industrial Ave. in Wilmington, Del.
The seller is Feldberg Real Estate Holdings N.C. LLC of Atlanta. The sale was completed Monday.
The Class B building was built in 1996 and is zoned for heavy industrial use. It is near Clemmons Gymnastic Center and Holy Family Catholic Church off Kinnamon Road.
Richard Craver
Caterpillar board declares $1.03 quarterly dividend
The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 for its common stock.
The dividend is payable Nov. 20 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 21.
Richard Craver
Nightfood has deal with Harris Teeter
Nightfood Inc, a maker of ice cream products, said Tuesday it is expanding its reach in the Triad and North Carolina through a distribution agreement with Harris Teeter.
The supplier agreement is the largest to date for the Tarrytown, N.Y., company with Harris Teeter having more than 250 stores.
In April, Nightfood signed a distribution partnership with Lowes Foods to sell its products in all of its stores.
