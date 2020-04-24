Leggett & Platt conducts furloughs at two Triad plants
Leggett & Platt has said it has furloughed 227 employees at three North Carolina plants, including 173 in High Point, according to three separate WARN Act notices filed with the N.C. Commerce Department.
The notices were filed April 9 and posted Thursday. The unpaid furloughs began between March 30 and April 6.
The facilities are High Point Spring Manufacturing Inc. at 1629 Blandwood Drive in High Point, along with 29 employees at its Matrex plant at 911 Northridge Drive in Greensboro and 25 employees at its plant at 1401 Deborah Herman Road in Conover.
“These layoffs will continue indefinitely, but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months,” the company said.
“We are taking these employment actions because of COVID-19 related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable.”
Richard Craver
Telecommunications company adds Tarboro center
Focus Services LLC, a global provider of customer contact solution based in Utah, said Wednesday it will create up to 200 jobs at a new operations center in Tarboro.
The company plans to spend $1 million on capital investments.
Founded in 1995, the company operates 13 contact centers in the U.S., Central America, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.
It provides clients across numerous industries with multilingual customer contact solutions, such as marketing and tech support via telephone, email, webchat and text. It has about 3,000 employees globally, including 380 in Greenville, N.C.
Richard Craver
F.N.B. board declares 12-cent dividend
The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable June 15 to shareholders registered as of June 1.
Richard Craver
Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded U.S. meat plants
OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of U.S. meat-processing plants have been forced to close temporarily as the industry struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus among employees who often stand side-by-side while cutting and packaging beef, pork and poultry.
Giant slaughterhouses that employ thousands of people are designed to have workers close together, making it difficult to adhere to social distancing guidelines that advise people to stay 6 feet apart.
Even as companies take steps to protect workers, industry experts say it’s nearly impossible to eliminate all risk of catching the virus and they note safety measures have been adopted unevenly.
The Associated Press
