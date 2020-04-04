Learfield IMG College CEO announces retirement
Learfield IMG College said Friday that Greg Brown, its longtime president and chief executive, is retiring after 11 years, effective Friday. Cole Gahagan has been named his successor.
Brown has worked with the sports-marketing group, primarily with legacy Learfield and its affiliates for 36 years. Brown is transitioning to serve as a co-chairman and an adviser.
Gahagan most recently served as president of content, revenue and enterprise solutions.
Learfield IMG College, based in Plano, Texas, has local operations in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Lowe’s temporarily raising employee salaries
Lowe’s Cos. Inc. said Friday that it is providing a $2 an hour wage increase during April for all full- and part-time workers and seasonal hourly workers at its retail stores, contact centers and supply-chain facilities in the U.S. and Canada.
The home-improvement chain, based in Mooresville, said it is now closing at 7 p.m. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “to ensure additional time to replenish essential products and thoroughly clean and sanitize our stores daily.”
Employees will have access to masks and gloves. Lowe’s has joined Target (starting today, Saturday) as one of the retail stores limiting the number of customers inside based on federal and local social-distancing guidelines, as well as having employees dedicated to maintain proper distance between individuals.
Stores have removed displays between aisles and in the main walkways and added plexiglass shields at all points of sale to protect employees.
The temporary raises comes after Lowe’s provided a bonus of $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time and seasonal workers.
Lowe’s plans to hire about 30,000 full- and part-time and seasonal employees for its U.S. stores. For more information, go to www.jobs.lowes.com or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to apply.
Kontoor executives, board members cut compensation
The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it has approved a temporary compensation reduction and suspension of merit pay increase for its top executives, including it’s president and chief executive, Scott Baxter, and its senior management team.
The reduced compensation is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on its business.
Board members will reduce portions of their cash compensation.
Kontoor, the maker of Wrangler and Lee jeans and other clothing lines, is based in Greensboro and has a major distribution center in Mocksville.
On March 27, the company said it has gained $475 million from its revolving line of credit “to increase financial flexibility, strengthen the company’s near-term cash position and provide additional funding for working capital.”
Kontoor also withdrew its initial fiscal 2020 guidance.
Richard Craver
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $16M
The Random Woods apartment complex in Greensboro has sold for a combined $16 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is 1805 Apartments LLC, an affiliate of Ultimate Properties LLC of Jackson, N.J. The seller is EBEX GB LP of Beverly Hills, Calif.
The property at 1701 Fairfax Road is on 6.75 acres and was built in 1971. The property at 1801 Fairfax Road is on 6.94 acres and also was built in 1971.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.