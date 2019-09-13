Kilpatrick Stockton names Grace as associate
The law firm of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton said Thursday it has added Michael Grace Jr. as an associate in its Winston-Salem office.
Grace joins the mergers & acquisitions, and securities teams in the firm’s Corporate, Finance and Real Estate Department.
Grace joins the firm after spending the past several years as legal counsel at the N.C. Supreme Court, where he provided legal support to the chief justice.
Grace was a judicial law clerk for Chief Justice Mark Martin.
Grace earned his J.D. at Wake Forest University School of Law and his bachelor’s of arts degree in political science from Yale University.
Richard Craver
Chick-fil-A plans Sept. 19 debut for Elkin location
Chick-fil-A will open its first Elkin restaurant on Sept. 19 at 541 CC Camp Road.
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will have more than 100 employees. The store operator is Micah Eller, a native of Wilkesboro.
It will feature a dual-lane drive-thru merging into a single pick-up point that can handle upwards of 200 cars an hour. It will offer an indoor playground, free Wi-Fi and 120 seats, along with a 16-seat outdoor patio.
Restaurant hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Chick-fil-A will conduct an overnight grand opening event that begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 in the parking lot.
Up to 100 adults can win a digital offer card with a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals consisting of a Chick-fil-A chicken Sandwich, medium waffle potato fries and a medium beverage. The event is open to guests surrounding the restaurant with a list of eligible Zip codes and complete rules found at https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings.
Richard Craver
GE plant in S.C. changing to water heaters
CAMDEN, S.C. — A GE Appliances plant in South Carolina is switching from making refrigerators to manufacturing water heaters.
The plant’s owner Haier company said Thursday it will spend $60 million and all the employees at the Camden GE plant will be able to retain their jobs as the switch is finished by the end of 2020.
Company officials say GE already has several plants making refrigerators in the United States and it sees more growth in the market for devices to heat water.
The GE plant in Camden has been open for about 20 years and has about 150 employees.
Company officials say the move to manufacture water heaters could give the plant an opportunity for future growth.
