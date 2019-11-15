Kernersville tract near N.C. 66 South sells for $2.4M
A Greensboro commercial real-estate group has spent $2.4 million to buy a 35.8-acre site off Old Salem Road in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is near N.C. 66 South and across the highway from Bishop McGuinness High School.
The buyer is WPA Land Investors LLC, an affiliate of Business Park Properties LLC of 1501 Highwoods Blvd., Suite 302, in Greensboro. Jesse Anderson is listed as organizer for WPA Land Investors, while Alvin Bodford is listed as registered agent for Business Park.
Business Park lists its business as rental real estate.
The seller is PM Development LLC, an affiliate of Arden Communities at 11 Brookstown Ave. in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
FDA sends warning on Dollar Tree, Family Dollar
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it has issued a warning letter to the parent company of the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar retail chains, concerning selling over-the-counter drugs produced by foreign manufacturers.
The FDA warned Greenbrier International Inc. that its practice is “found to have serious violations of federal law.”
That includes “multiple violations of current good manufacturing practices at contract manufacturers used to produce Dollar Tree’s Assured Brand over-the-counter drugs, as well as other drug products sold at the retailers.
The warning letter details Dollar Tree’s receipt of adulterated drugs from manufacturers that received FDA warning letters in 2018. The warning letter also details Dollar Tree’s use of contract manufacturers that also received warning letters for similar issues between 2016 and 2019.
Manufacturers that received these warning letters were placed on import alert, which are used to prevent potentially violating products from being imported into the U.S. market. The FDA notified Dollar Tree of warning letters sent to these manufacturers at the time the warning letters were sent.
Wells Fargo closes High Point drive-thru branch
Wells Fargo & Co. confirmed to a federal regulatory agency that it has closed a remote drive-thru branch in High Point at 203 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The filing with the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency filing said the branch closed Nov. 6.
Okla. judge cuts J&J order in opioid lawsuit by $107M
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma judge who last summer ordered consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million to help address the state’s opioid crisis is reducing that amount by $107 million in his final order in the case.
District Judge Thad Balkman on Friday issued the order directing the company to pay the state $465 million, acknowledging that he miscalculated in his original award how much it would cost to develop a program for treating babies born addicted to opioids.
