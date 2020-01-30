Kerner Village shopping center purchased for $6M
The estate of J.C. Faw has agreed to sell the Kerner Village Shopping Center property in Kernersville for $6 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 14.94-acre property at 813 S. Main St. has an Aldi grocery store and Dollar Tree as an anchor. Altogether, the shopping center contains 82,000 square feet of retail space.
The buyers are S. Main Partners LLC and Seaford Capital Partners, both based in Glen Allen, Va. The sale was completed Monday.
Richard Craver
Two Novant medical properties sell for $1.97M
The sites of two Novant Health Inc. health care facilities have been purchased for a combined $1.97 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties are Novant Arbor Pediatrics at 2927 Lyndhurst Ave. and a 0.44-acre lot at 2914 Lyndhurst Ave.
The buyer is TMMP Winston, an affiliate of TM Medical Properties of Carrboro, The seller is Crown/Winston Medical LLC of Dobson.
Richard Craver
Kernersville business park lot sells for $1.09 million
A Kernersville commercial real-estate group has spent $1.09 million to purchase a 1.3-acre lot at 515 Fairview Drive in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The lot is in the Gateway Center complex.
The buyer is TLA Gateway LLC, with Tony Alford listed as managing member, according to a filing with the corporations link to the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The seller is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., the purchaser of BNC Bancorp, which was the purchase of the initial property owner High Point Bank and Trust.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem tracts bought for $750,000
A Clemmons real-estate group has spent $750,000 to purchase three vacant tracts at a combined 13.78 acres in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The main tract is 9.53 acres at 920 Stafford Village Blvd. The other tracts are listed as 0 Stafford Village Blvd. and 0 Town Square Drive.
The properties are near Peters Creek Parkway SW.
The buyer is Aspen Pointe LLC. The seller is Dominion Building LLC of Virginia Beach, Va.
Richard Craver
Guilford County had 7,570 homes sold during 2019
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association reported Thursday that the average home put up for sale in Guilford County during 2019 was bought in 42 days.
The association said the median sale price was $190,000, up 8.3%. Median typically is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
The housing supply in Guilford was at 1.9 months, with 7,570 sold during the year, up 4.3%.
The association also reports on the Rockingham County housing market. There were 943 homes sold during 2019, an increase of 5.2%.
The median sale price was $134,695, up 12.3%. The monthly housing supply was at 2.9 months, down 31% from 2018.
Richard Craver
