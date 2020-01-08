K&W confirms closing of High Point cafeteria
K&W Cafeteria confirmed Tuesday that it has closed its High Point restaurant off Westchester Drive, the News & Record of Greensboro reported.
The restaurant closed without notice after Friday dinner service. It had operated since 1989 at that location.
K&W president Dax Allred did not provide a reason for the closing. Allred said employees will be offered positions at other area cafeterias, and that customers with gift cards can redeem them at other locations.
The Winston-Salem-based company operates 28 cafeterias in four states, including three in Winston-Salem and two in Greensboro.
BH Media Group
Packaging company LLFlex plans High Point facility
LLFlex, a leader in packaging materials and industrial laminate solutions, said Tuesday it will create 46 jobs and invest $7.6 million in a High Point facility.
LLFlex, based in Louisville, Ky., has provided custom packaging and lamination solutions for the construction, wire and cable, and tobacco industries for more than 90 years. LLFlex is North America’s leading supplier of cigarette inner bundling material and custom-printed lamination for tobacco products.
The facility will be at 738 Gallimore Dairy Road in the Gallimore Industrial Center. Jobs will include production, maintenance, supervisors and management.
The average annual wage for the jobs is projected at $58,021. By comparison, the average annual salary in Guilford County is $47,955.
The company has been made eligible for up to $90,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives. The High Point City Council approved up to $45,000 in November.
Founder of Steele Group Architects retires
Steele Group Architects, based in downtown Winston-Salem, said Tuesday that founding principal Bill Steele retired on Dec. 31.
Partners Matthew Rodda and Mike Osman have assumed management of the firm.
Steele Group Architects specializes in senior living, multifamily housing, civic and community projects, and commercial architecture.
Steele will serve as an adviser to the firm on special senior-living projects.
Richard Craver
Raleigh company buys Winston-Salem site
A Raleigh self-storage group has spent $800,000 to purchase two tracts in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
Accessible Self Storage Inc., with Jonathan Hallenborg as its organizer, has bought the combined 4.23-acre properties at 5020 Old Walkertown Road and an adjacent tract.
The 5020 Old Walkertown property includes six existing storage buildings with a combined 14,000 square feet, as well as space for at least 11 more, according to a marketing flier. The property is fenced and gated.
The seller is DDJ Investments of Winston-Salem.
