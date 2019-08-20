JPMorgan Chase hires Callahan for Triad post
JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Tuesday it has hired Pete Callahan, a Triad banking veteran, to be the head of its middle market banking and specialized industries business into the region.
Callahan has been involved in the banking industry for 37 years, joining Chase from Wells Fargo & Co., where he was the region head for the Piedmont Triad middle market banking group.
Callahan began his career as a personal banker with Wachovia in 1982 and moved into corporate banking shortly after.
The middle market banking team is part of JPMorgan Chase’s Commercial Banking business, which operates in more than 50 of the top metropolitan areas across the U.S.
We’ve been serving businesses in North Carolina for more than 14 years and are excited to build out a local team here in the Triad region,” said Brent Gore, Carolinas Region Executive for Chase Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries.
“Pete is a well-known executive in this market and his local expertise will help us grow quickly here.”
JPMorgan has said it will open up to 40 branches and hire 250 employees in the state over the next three years, mostly in the Charlotte and Triangle markets.
Federal bankruptcy court in Greensboro sold
A Virginia commercial real-estate group has spent $38.5 million to purchase a U.S. Justice Department building at 101 S. Edgeworth St. in downtown Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The building is one of two federal Bankruptcy Courts in the Triad.
The buyer is NGP VI Greensboro NC LLC, an affiliate of Walton Development and Management of McLean, Va. The seller is SPI Fedlaw Greensboro LLC of Charlotte. The sale was completed Thursday.
The building, constructed in 1995, is on a 0.92-acre site. It has a property tax value of $20.7 million, according to Guilford tax records.
Richard Craver
WakeMed to eliminate 200 jobs in Wake County
WakeMed announced Monday it is eliminating a combination of 200 jobs by Oct. 14, according to a WARN Act notice filed Monday.
The notices affect 100 jobs each at WakeMed’s facilities at 1900 Kildaire Farm Road in Cary and 3000 New Bern Ave. in Raleigh.
Richard Craver
U.S. stock indexes finish lower, snap 3-day rally
NEW YORK — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Tuesday after another slide in bond yields and a mixed batch of corporate earnings weighed on the market.
The selling pulled every major sector lower, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500. Financial sector stocks bore the brunt of the decline as investors reacted to lower yields. Home Depot climbed after the home improvement retailer reported earnings that topped Wall Street’s forecasts.