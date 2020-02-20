Large job fair to take place today at Joel Coliseum
The local chapter of CareerCenter of the Carolinas is holding a free career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Joel Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.
There are expected to be more than 100 employers at the event, headlined by Herbalife Nutrition, WestRock, Spectrum, Ashley Furniture, Sheetz, and several temporary-employment agencies and educational groups.
For more information, email info@carolinacareercenter.com.
Richard Craver
Primo Water, shareholders reach agreements
Primo Water Corp. disclosed Wednesday in a regulatory filing that it had agreed Tuesday to memorandums of understanding in three potential class-action lawsuits from shareholders.
Cott Corp., a Canadian beverage company, said on Jan. 13 that it would pay $14 a share, or $549.4 million, plus assumption of Primo debt to acquire the Winston-Salem company. The deal, valued at $775 million, is projected to close in March.
The three complaints, filed between Feb. 3 and Feb. 8, were similar to other shareholder lawsuits against corporations preparing to sell in that they allege Primo’s management and board “omitted material information.”
That information centered on “materially incomplete and misleading information concerning the financial projections prepared by the company and Cott, and the financial analyses conducted by the company’s financial adviser,” according to the complaints.
Primo and Cott, in large part, spoke to those complaints by disclosing additional financial information on how they came to their transaction agreement.
Primo said in the filing that it “believes that the allegations in each of these complaints are without merit”… and it is entering the memorandums of understanding “solely to eliminate the burden and expense of further litigation, to put the claims that were or could have been asserted to rest, ... and to avoid any possible delay to the closing of the offer that might arise from further litigation.”
Richard Craver
Time Warner Cable agrees to pay $745,000 fine
The U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday that Time Warner Cable LCC has agreed to pay $745,000 in back wages and interest to resolve hiring discrimination violations found at company facilities in Charlotte, Morrisville and West Columbia, S.C.
The department said Time Warner Cable did not admit any wrongdoing in agreeing to pay the fine.
A preliminary investigation determined that the company discriminated against African Americans and women applying for sales representative, direct sales trainee and inbound telesales positions.
Richard Craver
Surrey Bancorp board declares cash dividend
The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp on Wednesday declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents on its common stock, payable April 10 to shareholders registered as of March 20.
