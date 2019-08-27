Iora Primary Care plans debut Wednesday in Winston-Salem
Iora Primary Care will conduct a grand-opening event for its Winston-Salem clinic from 10 a.m. to noon at 3274 Silas Creek Parkway.
Iora Primary Care has a focus on treating adults ages 65 and older with Medicare and insurer-provided Medicare Advantage coverage.
The primary doctor at the Winston-Salem clinic is Bryan Stanistreet. He previously worked at Lexington Medical Center.
Iora has five clinics in North Carolina, including in Greensboro and High Point.
Richard Craver
Three High Point medical properties sell for $5.9 million
An Atlanta commercial real-estate company has spent $5.9 million to buy three properties near the High Point Medical Center campus, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer is HPPB LLC, affiliated with Bauman & Co. The seller is Orthopaedic Outreach LLC of High Point.
The properties are at 624 L-100 Quaker Lane, 624 L-102 Quaker Lane and 624 L-200 Quaker Lane.
Richard Craver
N.C. attorney general plans e-cigarette lawsuit update
Josh Stein, North Carolina’s attorney general, plans to provide an update at 10 a.m. today on his legal action related to electronic cigarettes.
In May, Stein sued Juul Labs Inc., maker of the controversial and top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette. North Carolina became the first state to sue Juul over accusations that it targets underage youths.
In the complaint made in Durham Superior Court, Stein wants a judge to require Juul to: cease selling e-cigs to N.C. minors; limit the flavors sold in the state; stop advertising and marketing practices that are intended to or likely to appeal to minors; and delete all data for customers who Juul cannot confirm are at least 18.
Stein’s lawsuit is similar in approach to the avalanche of county- and state-level lawsuits filed against opioid manufacturers to thwart product usage.
Stein is requesting civil penalties and disgorgement of Juul profits from “its unfair and deceptive practices.”
Richard Craver
KFC partners with Beyond Meat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s finger lickin’ fake chicken. Kentucky Fried Chicken plans to test a plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings Tuesday at one of its restaurants in Atlanta.
Depending on customer feedback, the chain could expand the test to other markets.
The Associated Press