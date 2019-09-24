Inmar executive set as speaker for Chamber event
The Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce announced that David Mounts, chairman and chief executive of Inmar Inc., will be the keynote speaker at its 134th annual meeting on Nov. 19.
The meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will recognize the winners of the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service, Truliant Small Business, Womble Bond Dickinson Collaborator of the Year and the Innovator of the Year awards.
Richard Craver
Hanesbrands changes some recycling policies
Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday it is partnering with How2Recycle, a standardized labeling system, to provide recycling instructions for packaging on the nearly 500 million packages of product the apparel manufacturer sells in the United States and Canada.
The company is submitting packaging components for recyclability assessments by How2Recycle, which provides the proper recycling label for each packaging configuration.
Labels identify the type or types of materials used in the packaging, what to do with each component, actions to take before recycling and how to get more information.
The How2Recycle labels are set to debut in six months on Hanes products.
Zero waste, along with significant reductions in energy use, water use and carbon emissions plus an increased use of renewable energy, is part of Hanes’ 2020 environmental stewardship goals. In 2018, the company recycled more than 107 million pounds of materials.
The company is also focused on increasing the use of eco-friendly materials in its products, including recycled cotton fibers derived from cut fabric waste and recycled polyester filament yarns and fibers. Annually, Hanes uses about 6 million pounds of recycled materials in its products.
Richard Craver
Volkswagen bosses charged
over emissions scandal
BERLIN — German prosecutors dealt a blow to Volkswagen’s efforts to put the 2015 emissions-cheating case behind it, charging the automaker’s chief executive, chairman and former CEO with stock manipulation for not telling investors at the time that the scandal was about to break.
The charges could pose a major distraction for CEO Herbert Diess as he pushes ahead with the company’s shift toward zero-emissions vehicles and a new image.
Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and former CEO Martin Winterkorn were accused of deliberately informing markets too late about the huge costs to VW that would result from the scandal, which erupted when regulators discovered millions of cars had been fitted with software designed to thwart pollution tests.
Winterkorn was previously charged in the scandal itself. Poetsch and Diess had not faced charges until now.
Volkswagen called the new allegations “groundless” and threw its support behind Poetsch and Diess. But the case could require Diess to spend time on his defense at a crucial time for the company.
The Associated Press
