IFB Solutions opens new store in Winston-Salem
IFB Solutions Inc. has opened its Twenty200 Eyewear optical store at 631 Coliseum Drive NW in Winston-Salem. The group previously operated an optical store on its North Point Drive campus.
IFB has been providing prescription eyewear to the VA since the late 1990s. The Winston-Salem company is the largest employer of the blind in the United States, with about 1,000 employees overall and 556 locally.
Purchases from Twenty200 Eyewear help IFB create opportunities for people who are blind across its organization.
The shop carries a wide range of popular eyewear brands.
The lab is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Most of the eyeglass orders are then fulfilled by IFB’s local optical lab.
More information is available at www.twenty200.org.
Richard Craver
Greater Winston-Salem plans April 2 event
Greater Winston-Salem Inc. will conduct a combination brand launch and state of the economy presentation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2.
The group was formed from the merger of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and Winston-Salem Business Inc.
Chamber chief executive and president Mark Owens holding the same duties with the new group.
Dariel Curran and Patience Fairbrother of Development Counselors International will provide an overview of the placemaking branding and strategy that has informed the creation of Greater Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Local industrial building sells for $1.35 million
A Winston-Salem group has spent $1.35 million to buy a 48,140-square-foot industrial building in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is Global Partners Development LLC, while the seller is Jerry Mosely Properties LLC of Sheridan, Ark. The sale was completed Monday.
The Class C building is on a 4.66-acre site at 120 Regent Drive.
Richard Craver
Vacant lots in Kernersville go for $1.1M
Three vacant lots off N.C. 66 in Kernersville have sold for a combined $1.1 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties are at 811 N.C. 66 South near Sunlight Church and Birch Lane. They are a combined 4.25 acres.
The buyer is Mustard Seed Chesterfield LLC of Stem, N.C., while the seller is Red Cherry LLC of Kernersville.
Richard Craver
A record low on average 30-year fixed mortgage
WASHINGTON — The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has hit a record low of 3.29%, driven down by investors shifting money into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the viral outbreak deepens.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan this week tumbled from 3.45% last week. The new rate is the lowest level since Freddie Mac started tracking it in 1971, the company says. The steep decline came in a week when the Federal Reserve made a surprise emergency cut in its benchmark interest rate to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.