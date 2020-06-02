Home-furnishings orders decline sharply in March
The closing down of most home-furnishings retail stores in mid-to-late March contributed to a 28.5% decline in orders to $1.79 billion, according to a monthly survey released Thursday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
Orders were down 21.3% from $2.28 billion in February.
About 69% of survey participants had a year-over-year decrease in orders during March, compared with 71% reporting an increase in February and 50% with an increase in January.
Home-furnishings sales are expected to continue to fall in the April report with the local and statewide stay-at-home orders closing non-essential retail stores.
For example, home-furnishings retail sales were at $3.3 billion in April, down 66.5% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales fell 58.7% from March.
Smith Leonard said a survey of respondents found a 70% year-over-year decline in orders for April and a projection of at least a 50% decline for May.
Richard Craver
Herbalife completes $600 million offering
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. closed Friday its offering of $600 million worth of senior notes.
The company said May 21 some of the proceeds could be used to fund its $1.5 billion share-repurchase program.
The company, which has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem, said the notes have a fixed annual interest rate of 7.875% that will begin being paid March 1 and then every March 1 and Sept. 1 until due in 2025.
According to Investopedia, a senior note is defined “as a type of bond that takes precedence over other debts in the event that the company declares bankruptcy and is forced into liquidation. Because they carry a lower degree of risk, senior notes pay lower rates of interest than junior bonds.”
The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the company’s existing and future subsidiaries.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
Richard Craver
Mass. prohibits all flavored tobacco sales
Massachusetts became Monday the first state to prohibit all flavored tobacco-product sales, including menthol.
Tobacco-flavored products remain for sale.
The Massachusetts legislature passed a law in November that ended the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The law immediately ended the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island have ended the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
Richard Craver
