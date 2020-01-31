Home furnishings orders decline 4.6% in November
Orders placed with home-furnishings manufacturers were at $2.52 billion in November, down 4.6% from a year earlier, according to a monthly survey released Friday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
However, orders were up 6.5% from $2.4 billion in October.
About 52% of survey participants had a year-over-year decrease in orders during November.
By comparison, home-furnishings retail sales were at $9.88 billion in December, up 3.2% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.
Sales rose 0.4% from November.
Richard Craver
Local Club Pilates plans grand-opening events
Club Pilates, a national fitness chain, will hold grand-opening events Feb. 22-23 at its location at 371 Lower Mall Drive in Thruway Shopping Center.
The studio offers members full-body workouts that improve posture, balance, flexibility and strength with equipment that includes Reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, TriggerPoint and springboards.
The Winston-Salem venue is owned and operated by Kristin Henry.
For more information, go towww.clubpilates.com/location/winstonsalem or call (336) 717-1222.
Kernersville office building sells for $619,000
A Kernersville real-estate development group has spent $619,000 to buy an office property at 802 Birch Lane in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 6,392-square-foot building is CD Development LLC.
The seller is M&W Management LLC.
Richard Craver
North Point Grill property sold for $600,000
The property where North Point Grill of Winston-Salem is located has sold for $600,000 to a Kernersville group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The sale was completed Thursday.
The buyer is SEG of Kernersville LLC. The seller is Makrakomi LLC.
Richard Craver
Dental practice changes brand name
The dental practice group of Moser, Gallisdorfer & Broughton said Friday it has changed its name to Forsyth Family Dental.
Part of the name change relates to Sarah Simpson joining the practice. She replace Dr. Alexander Moser, who retired in September.
The other members of the practice group are Dr. Charlotte Broughton, Jeffrey Gallisdorfer and Elizabeth Corbin.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 336-768-7495 or go to forsythfamilydentalnc.com.
