Historic West Fourth Street properties sold
Two downtown Winston-Salem properties at 868 and 870 W. Fourth St. have been sold for $515,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer is 868 West Fourth LLC of Winston-Salem and the seller is Mutat LLC of Raleigh. The sale was completed Friday.
The retail buildings in the West End Historic District have a combined 3,080 square feet, according to a Linville Team Partners flier. The properties are listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Richard Craver
Imperial Brands sets dividend, buybacks
The board of directors for Imperial Brands LLC, the parent company of ITG Brands of Greensboro, has said it has chosen to emphasize its dividend growth initiative while committing up to $200 million toward share repurchases.
The manufacturer reaffirmed its 10% dividend growth target for its final dividend payment for fiscal 2019, which ends Sept. 30.
The board said its revised dividend policy “will be progressive, growing annually from the current level, taking into account underlying business performance. This new policy recognizes the company’s continued strong cash generation and the importance of growing dividends for shareholders, while providing greater flexibility in capital allocation.”
Chili’s restaurant site sold for second time in year
An Arizona commercial real-estate company has spent $3.12 million to purchase a 2.1-acre site at 348 E. Hanes Mill Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Friday.
The buyer is Chili Willi NC LLC, an affiliate of Marsh Properties of Gilbert, Ariz. A Chili’s restaurant is on the site as an outparcel of Oak Summit Shopping Center.
The seller is BR Winston-Salem NC Owner LLC, an Atlanta commercial real-estate company. That group spent $2.75 million to buy the property in August.
Richard Craver
Greensboro storage facilities sold for $12M
Six storage facilities in Greensboro have been sold for a combined $12 million to an Illinois investment group, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.
The buyer is Self-Storage Portfolio VIII, an affiliate of Inland Real Estate of Oak Brook, Ill. The seller is Life Storage LP of Buffalo, N.Y.
The LifeStorage properties are at 3511 S. Holden Road, 5810 W. Gate City Blvd., 118 Stage Coach Trail and 4207 Hilltop Road.
Richard Craver
Spencer Crossing complex in Greensboro sold
The Spencer Crossing Condominiums property at 3431 N. Church St. in Greensboro have been sold for $4.02 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Ginkgo Spencer Crossing LLC, an affiliate of Ginkgo Residential of Charlotte.
The seller is C-Tan Investments LLC of Dexter, Mo.