High Point doctor’s office sold for $2.17 million
The High Point Family Practice property at 905 Phillips Ave. has been sold for $2.17 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The family practice is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The seller is Family Medicine Partners LLC.
The buyer is Cyrus Max Commercial LLC.
Richard Craver
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $8.75M
An affiliate of a New York real-estate management group spent $8.75 million to purchase the Summit at the Edge student apartment complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deed filing Friday.
The buyer of the 60-unit complex at 1212 Oakland Ave. is CRSH Greensboro LLC, associated with CION Investments.
The seller is Summit Capital Partners-Greensboro LP of Houston. The sale was completed Thursday.
Richard Craver
High Point industrial building sold for $8.1M
A High Point industrial building has been bought for $8.1 million by a Dallas real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The building at 4160 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway contains 107,408 square feet.
The buyer is DG Industrial Portfolio I Property Owner LP, an affiliate of Dalfen Industrial. The seller is P8/Dalfen Mendenhall LP of Boston. The sale was completed Feb. 20.
Richard Craver
U.S. job market looked robust before outbreak
WASHINGTON — Hiring in the United States jumped in February as employers added 273,000 positions, evidence that the job market was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation. The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% last month, matching a 50-year low, down from 3.6% in January.
The monthly job gain comes from a survey of payrolls done in the second week of February, predating the viral outbreak. Still, many economists were encouraged by the message that the jobs report sent about the economy’s health before the disease.
The Associated Press
House panel: Boeing has ‘culture of concealment’
WASHINGTON — A congressional committee investigating Boeing said Friday that a “culture of concealment” at the company and poor oversight by federal regulators contributed to two deadly crashes involving the grounded 737 Max.
The committee’s Democrats said multiple factors led to the crashes, but it homed in on a new flight-control system that pushed the nose of each plane down based on faulty sensor readings. Boeing Co. failed to classify the system as critical to safety, part of a strategy designed to avoid closer scrutiny by regulators as the company developed the plane, the House Transportation Committee said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.