Hibbett Sports plans 2nd Winston-Salem store
Hibbett Sports said Wednesday it is opening its second store in Winston-Salem at 1223 Silas Creek Parkway in Parkway Plaza.
The store is hiring for assistant manager, manager in training, sales lead and sales associate.
Job seekers can research available positions, download an application and gain additional information by going to https://www.hibbett.com/corporate/careers-hibbett-citygear.html or texting ‘Hibbettjobs’ to 97211.
The 5,600-square-foot store will offer services that include buy and reserve online, pick up in store and curbside pick up.
Richard Craver
Investors Title buys printing company site
A Chapel Hill insurance company, Investors Title Insurance Co., has spent just under $2 million to purchase the Keiger Printing Co. Inc, property in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The seller of the two-acre property at 3735 Kimwell Drive is Keiger Inc. The property includes a 32,250-square-foot building.
Richard Craver
Tuesday Morning 5th big retailer to file Chapter 11
NEW YORK — Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the fifth major retailer to do so since the pandemic.
As part of the bankruptcy reorganization, the Dallas-based chain said Wednesday it plans to close about 230 of its 687 stores over the summer to focus on high-performing locations and will do this with a phased approach.
Only one North Carolina store, at Plantation Point in Raleigh, is among those slated to close.
In the Triad, Tuesday Morning operates stores on North Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem, on Bridford Parkway and Battleground Avenue in Greensboro and on South Church Street in Burlington.
Tuesday Morning joins J.C. Penney, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for Chapter 11 since the virus was declared a pandemic in mid-March that forced many stores that sell non-essential goods to close and resulted in evaporating sales. Pier 1 Imports, which filed for Chapter 11 in February, is now liquidating its business.
The Associated Press
Morganton lands beverage manufacturing plant
Unix Packaging, a California-based contract manufacturer of branded and private label beverages, said Wednesday it would create 226 new jobs in Morganton as part of a $19 million capital investments. The plant would be Unix’s first on the East Coast.
Unix Packaging, founded in 2010, specializes in turn-key production of functional beverages, flavored water, alkaline and vapor distilled water, carbonated soft drinks, and other specialty beverages such as kombucha.
Headquartered in Montebello, Calif., the company will manufacture, bottle and package beverage products for well-known national retailers. In addition to its Morganton production facility, Unix will also operate a warehouse for storage of raw materials and finished products.
Among the job positions Unix will create are operators, forklift drivers, shipping specialists, mechanics and office workers.
The average annual salary for the new positions is estimated at $39,000. The average annual wage in Burke County is $36,801.
Richard Craver
