Herbalife’s top executive gets salary raise to $1.24M
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that a subsidiary has entered a salary agreement with Michael Johnson, the company’s interim chairman and chief executive.
Johnson would be paid an annual base salary of $1.24 million, retroactive to June 17, and qualify for an annual bonus of up to 150% of the base salary.
Johnson returned to his role as chief executive on an interim basis in January following the unexpected resignation of former chief executive Richard Goudis on Jan. 8. Goudis left for reasons the company said were related to its “expense policies and business practices.”
Johnson was making $300,000 as executive chairman. His salary upon returning to chief executive on an interim basis was $500,000.
In Johnson’s previous last full fiscal year as chairman and chief executive in 2016, he made $1.24 million in salary. His total compensation was $10.9 million.
Herbalife said in January it expects to fill the chief executive position through a promotion. The company did not say in Wednesday’s filing whether that remains its plan.
Debt-collection companies face restraining order
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday it has been granted a temporary restraining order against Cornelius resident Gordon Scott Engle and his Texas-based debt-collection companies Turtle Creek Assets Ltd., Turtle Creek Rentals LLC, and Royal Park Holdings Inc.
The department filed a lawsuit in which it alleges illegal debt-collection practices by the companies.
The temporary restraining order prohibits the defendants from engaging in debt collection practices or unfair or deceptive acts, destroying or removing business and financial records, and seeking criminal summonses in North Carolina until a preliminary injunction hearing.
The lawsuit alleges that between 2012 and 2018, Engle used his debt collection companies to purchase unpaid consumer debt from Aarons Inc., a national corporation that sells customers rent-to-own household furniture, appliances and electronics. Since 2018, Engle has collected or attempted to collect on these unpaid debts from N.C. consumers.
However, Engle’s companies are registered in Texas. He has failed to file the appropriate registration to operate in N.C. with the N.C. Secretary of State or obtain the necessary permits to operate as a collection agency from the N.C. Insurance Department.
Greensboro CarMax property sells for $26.8M
The Greensboro CarMax location off West Wendover Avenue has sold for $26.8 million to a California automobile dealership group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer is NNN Auto Owner VI LLC, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management of Carlsbad, Calif. The seller is Cars CNI-2 LP of Richmond. Va.
The property at 3412 W. Wendover Ave. consists of one building on 11.6 acres. The dealership opened in 2001.