Harper Hill Commons shopping center sold
The Harper Hill Commons shopping center in Winston-Salem has been purchased by a Canadian commercial real-estate group for $11.78 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is an affiliate of Slate Asset Management LP of Toronto.
The seller is an affiliate of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. of Virginia Beach, Va. The affiliate paid $12.5 million for the property in January 2016.
Harper Hill is at 4962 Harper Hill Drive, near the intersection of Peace Haven and Country Club roads.
The property is listed as three tracts consisting of a 9.5-acre site at 150 Vinegar Hill Lane, a 0.54-acre site at 101 Vinegar Hill Lane and a 0.76-acre lane at 121 S. Peace Haven Road.
Richard Craver
Thomasville building sells for $710,000
A former Thomasville warehouse building has been sold for $710,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing. The sale was completed May 28.
The buyer is RBJT Holdings LLC of Thomasville. The company was formed May 27 with Misti Boles Whitman listed as organizer, according to a filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s website. The seller is IE Furniture Inc. of High Point.
The 4.37-acre property at 4001 Ball Park Road contains a 51,421-square-foot warehouse that was built in 1972.
Price Commercial Properties initially listed the property for $1.1 million, then reduced the price to $895,000.
Richard Craver
Greensboro properties bought for $1.85 million
A Charlotte commercial real-estate group has spent $1.85 million to buy two adjacent retail properties off West Market Street in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing. The properties are at 4646 and 4650 W. Market St.
The buyer is C4 Cstore Holdings II LLC, an affiliate of Crosland Southeast, which has offices in Charlotte and Raleigh.
The seller is YTM Properties LLC of Durham.
Richard Craver
Biotech company pledges nearly 400 jobs in Durham
Grail Inc., a health-care biotechnology company, said Tuesday it will create 398 jobs and spend $100 million on capital investments on a new facility in Research Triangle Park.
The office and warehouse facility will be in the Durham side of the park.
GRAIL, headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., has developed a cancer detection approach supported by evidence from a population-scale clinical study program believed to be the largest ever conducted in genomic medicine.
The company said the average salary will be in line with the current annual wage in Durham County of $71,756.
The company has been made eligible of up to $5.2 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
