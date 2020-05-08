Hanesbrands CEO plans to serve as consultant in 2021
Gerald Evans Jr., who plans to retire as Hanesbrands Inc.’s chief executive on Jan. 2, has signed a transition consulting agreement with the company worth $1.1 million.
The company said in a regulatory filing Thursday that Evans signed the agreement Monday.
The agreement is for one year in which Evans will be paid $91,667 a month to provide “transition and integration services and will consult with a successor on matters that arose while Evans was chief executive. The $1.1 million for fiscal 2021 equals his annual salary for 2017-19.
When Evans retires, he will have served as the manufacturer’s chief executive for more than four years and as an employee for 37 years.
Hanesbrands’ board of directors has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in considering internal and external candidates.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with its headquarters based in Winston-Salem, as well as its only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Hooker top executive gains 7% salary raise
Hooker Furniture Corp. provided its chairman and chief executive, Paul Toms Jr., with a 7% salary hike to $444,167 in fiscal 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday.
Toms did not receive incentive pay after getting $289,463 in 2018. He received stock awards valued at $337,500 on the date they were awarded.
Total compensation was $1.56 million, up 1.7%.
The company plans to hold a virtual shareholder meeting June 11.
There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
Urban League plans virtual career fair Tuesday
The Winston-Salem Urban League will conduct a virtual career fair beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Employers will sign in to virtually inform individuals about job opportunities by a Zoom conference.
For more information or to register, go to www.wsurban.org.
Three Kernersville properties sell for $1.7M
A Cary commercial real-estate group has spent $1.17 million to buy a three-building campus off Bodenhamer Street in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The properties are: 440 W. Bodenhamer, which has a 1,200-square-foot building on 1 acre; 442 W. Bodenhamer, which has a 9,975-square-foot industrial building on 2.1 acres; and 444 W. Bodenhamer which has a 9,480-square-foot building on 4 acres.
The buyer is Bodenheimer Street Properties. The seller is Dogwood Propco I LP of Charlotte.
