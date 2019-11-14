Hanes Square shopping center sells for $2.86M
The Hanes Square shopping center in Winston-Salem has been sold for $2.86 million to a Charlotte commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is Elite Vision Investments LLC. The seller is an Irving, Texas, group with US Bancorp acting as a trustee.
The shopping center off Hanes Mall Boulevard sits on 2.49 acres with 18,326 square feet of retail space. Tenants include David’s Bridal and the GoHealth clinic.
Richard Craver
Carolina Core launches billboard campaign
The Carolina Core economic-development initiative has launched another wave of its marketing campaign via a billboard campaign that will continue through March 31.
There will be two billboards on Interstate 40 between Greensboro and Winston-Salem, as well as 10 poster billboards on secondary highways and roads throughout the Carolina Core region.
The billboards will be posted on a rolling basis through Dec. 16.
The billboards will feature messaging on job creation and education opportunities in the region that stretches from the Triad to Fayetteville.
The Carolina Care includes four megasites, each with more than 7,500 acres of certified land that offer advanced manufacturers room to grow, as well as many other industrial sites, urban research parks and mixed-use developments. A megasite is at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Industrial warehouse sells for $785,000
A Winston-Salem commercial real-estate group has spent $785,000 to purchase an industrial warehouse building at 1105 Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is Carlson Commercial LLC, and the sellers are the estate of George Mountcastle and the Lester Ray Burnette Trust.
The property contains 3.07 acres and a 30,400 square feet of rentable space.
Richard Craver
Hyundai to build Santa Cruz SUV at Alabama plant
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Hyundai will build a pickup-style sport-utility vehicle at its plant in Alabama, which the company said Wednesday is being enlarged in a $410 million expansion project.
A statement from the Korean automaker said production of the Santa Cruz compact SUV will begin in 2021 at its plant near Montgomery, where about 1,200 new jobs are expected.
First introduced as a concept vehicle in 2015 and aimed in particular at millennials, the Santa Cruz will have an open bed like a pickup truck and a lower profile like a small SUV, according to the statement and photos released by the company.
The Hyundai plant near Montgomery already has more than 3,000 employees. The company said it will add 200 jobs, and suppliers and support companies are expected to employ an additional 1,000 people in the area.
