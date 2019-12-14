Greensboro office building sells for $7.31 million
Greensboro — A Tampa, Fla,, commercial real-estate investment group has spent $7.31 million to buy a 2.45-acre office lot in Guilford Village, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of Lot 2 is Macvest DM LLC; the seller is 445 Dolley Madison LP of Jacksonville, Fla.
The 52,953-square-foot office building is at 445 Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro.
Richard Craver
Companies create CBD-infuse
d product
Founder’s Hemp, a hemp-processing company, has teamed up with Nufabrx, a biomaterials technology company, to develop a compression sleeve garment called Hemp Squeeze.
The product uses Founder’s Hemp CBD Oil. The hemp extract is infused into the fibers of the Nufabrx yarn, a patented technology, and is delivered into the elbow and knee.
Bob Crumley, founder and chief executive of Founder’s Hemp, based in Asheboro, said he wants to link hemp to textiles to help break the stigma against hemp and use new technology to help rejuvenate textiles in North Carolina.
“We want to get people thinking more about how hemp can be used to help grow other industries,” Crumley said. “Specialty products, like infused textiles found in Hemp Squeeze, are one way to bring quality textile jobs back to the state.”
Founded in 2011, Nufabrx was created by Jordan Schindler, the company’s founder and chief executive. Schindler moved his company’s headquarters in 2016 from Seattle, Wash., to the Manufacturing Solutions Center in Conover.
Schindler said he is excited about being a partner with Founder’s Hemp to start a new category of CBD infused products.
Fran Daniel
Holiday shopping starts slow; retail sales up 0.2%
WASHINGTON — Retail sales rose at a modest pace in November as the holiday shopping season appeared to have a slow start. The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday that retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% for the month.
Healthy car sales lifted the overall figure. Excluding autos, sales ticked up just 0.1%. Steady job gains, a low unemployment rate and rising wages have lifted consumer confidence and economists expect this year’s holiday shopping season to be a healthy one. But with Thanksgiving falling later in November there were fewer shopping days after Black Friday. Parts of the Midwest were also hit last month with snow and cold weather, which may have discouraged some spending.
The Associated Press
GM to spend $1.5B on pickup plant in Missouri
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — General Motors says it is investing $1.5 billion in truck production at a suburban St. Louis plant. GM President Mark Reuss joined Missouri elected officials on Friday to announce the Wentzville plant expansion.
Gov. Mike Parson says GM is promising to keep roughly 4,000 jobs at the site. GM has 4,300 workers and any losses will come through attrition. As part of a strike settlement, GM committed to investing in the plant to produce the next generation of GM’s midsize pickups.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.